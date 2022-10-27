East Coast Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc. Started Offering Eco-friendly Commercial Pest Control In Fort Lauderdale

Commercial Pest Control Services East Coast Pest Control Commercial Pest Control Fort Lauderdale Residential and Commercial Pest Control in Florida East Coast Pest Control - Commercial Pest Control

East Coast Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc. has planned to extend its eco-friendly commercial pest control Fort Lauderdale services.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With naturally beautiful beaches and waterways, Fort Lauderdale is referred to as the ‘Venice Of America.’ Due to its specific climate, Fort Lauderdale sees hot, rainy summers and mild winters, offering perfect conditions for mosquitoes, insects, and pests to overgrow. Ants are found in Fort Lauderdale around the year, making outdoor activities difficult for customers in a commercial setup. Fort Lauderdale is part of South Florida and is considered one of the biggest homes to pest fauna and home to more than 60 ant species, including white-footed ant, domestic fire ant, big-headed ant, ghost ant, carpenter ant, and many more. Controlling such a variety of ants is a significant pest problem that requires specific biological knowledge. Only pest control experts can determine whether to use natural or synthetic liquid spray or which chemicals to use to control different types of ants.

Roaches are also a massive problem in Fort Lauderdale, FL. There is a vast difference between American cockroaches and German cockroaches. Controlling both types of roaches needs specific methods and chemicals. Still, most residents in Fort Lauderdale follow the same approach to dealing with two kinds of cockroaches and experience only frustration. Controlling different types of roaches requires an integrated pest management approach. Commercial storage and warehouses are ideal as roaches grow in dark and humid places. Commercial pest control services in Lauderdale are well aware of this situation. Consequently, they have modified their pest control services, which are different from residential pest control services.

Besides, Commercial pet owners in Fort Lauderdale are increasingly complaining about fleas and ticks, and the increasing use of synthetic insecticide resistance is also making it difficult to control fleas and ticks using conventional techniques. Bed bugs are another issue on the rise in hotels and home rentals in Fort Lauderdale. All these issues have contributed to the demand for eco-friendly commercial pest control services in Fort Lauderdale.

A Surge In The Demand For Commercial Pest Control Fort Lauderdale

With a population of around 186,208 residents, Fort Lauderdale is witnessing rapid development these days. Construction is going on across the region to accommodate new residents and an increasing number of tourists. Residential and commercial properties close to big land development projects encounter pest infestation issues in Fort Lauderdale. As a result, commercial property and business owners are keenly looking for pest control companies that can deliver them peace of mind by eliminating pest problems.

The pest control industry in Fort Lauderdale has grown over the years, and now pest control experts are using modified yet eco-friendly techniques to cater to all sorts of pest control needs. These experts are getting rigorous training in identifying and treating pests found in commercial properties. Experienced Fort Lauderdale pest control experts visit the site\ once to determine what it will take to solve pest problems a commercial property owner is facing. And then, they come up with all customized liquid spray and equipment to start the operation. Once the expert team is done with their pest control operation, business owners can be assured to run their business pest free for a long time.

What Do Commercial Pest Control Services In Fort Lauderdale Do?

Reputed pest control companies in Fort Lauderdale provide guaranteed commercial pest control from mosquitoes, ants, roaches, insects, fleas, ticks, rodents, termites, rats, and other pests. But, their major pest control treatments are:

Ant Control: Ghost ants and big-headed ants are common in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas, including West Palm Beach, Vero Beach, and Port St Lucie. While people also reported the existence of carpenter ants and fire ants on their commercial properties. Ant control can sometimes be challenging because ants are highly sensitive to pheromones. Therefore, experts suggest not using contact kill sprays around ants. Instead, pest experts use different types of baits and non-repellant sprays to eliminate ants from commercial property.

Cockroach Control: Experts often suggest avoiding using foggers or cockroach bombs to control cockroaches in commercial businesses. These products can stop roaches for a day or two by pushing them to hide in deeper places. Instead, an expert pest control company follows a holistic approach and focuses on eliminating the source of cockroaches on the property by blocking all the entry points.

Termite Control: In recent times, Fort Lauderdale residents reported about subterranean termites and Formosan termites, which are also known as the "super termite," as they can quickly cause wood damage. Such termites can damage 3 to 4-pound wood daily in a commercial setup. Standard pet control service providers include entomologist-trained termite inspectors in their units to deliver the proper and full-proof solutions to control termites.

Rodent Control: Roof rats and mice are one of the biggest pest issues in Fort Lauderdale. These rodents prefer commercial storage and warehouses due to warm shelter, particularly in winter. Experts always install tamper-resistant rodent bait stations on the exterior of a commercial property to remain a step ahead of roof rats. Moreover, pest control experts avoid and never recommend installing rodent bait indoors because rats will die and decompose inside the property.

About East Coast Pest Control & Fertilization, Inc.

Both residential and commercial clients love to call East Coast Pest Control when they have pest problems on their business property in Fort Lauderdale. It is a trusted pest control provider operating for over four decades in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida. With an unmatched pool of pest control professionals and an eco-friendly pest control facility, East Coast Pest Control has gained immense popularity among commercial property owners and businesses. With top pest control services, they have achieved a stellar BBB rating, and their pest control professionals can manage all types of South Floridian bugs. Their eco-friendly pest control methods also help maintain a clean and healthy environment. As the demand for their experts is increasing day by day for commercial pest control, the company has decided to expand its eco-friendly pest control services.

East Coast Pest Control

110 SE 6th St #1701, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 471-3896

