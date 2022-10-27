Submit Release
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) will participate in the following investor conference on Thursday, November 10, 2022:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference, Chicago:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Format:
Speaker: 		Presentation and 1x1’s
Kiva Allgood, CEO, Sarcos
Presentation Time:
Webcast Link: 		8:55 a.m. Eastern Time
https://wsw.com/webcast/baird66/strc/1943688

For more information on Sarcos and its award-winning product portfolio, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) develops a range of advanced mobile robotic systems designed to improve worker safety and productivity and capable of operating in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments. Sarcos is redefining humanly possible by developing dexterous robotic systems capable of task autonomy or teleoperation, a powered full-body exoskeleton, and software that enables continuously adaptive learning in dynamic environments. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos

Investor Contact:
Ben Mimmack
Head of Investor Relations
(801) 419-0438
mediarelations@sarcos.com
ir@sarcos.com


