Cloudbeds Amplify, The New Digital Marketing Solution, Launches Worldwide to Help Lodging Businesses Win More Bookings

Cloudbeds releases globally available and fully-managed digital marketing solution with key metasearch partners including Google Hotel Ads, Tripadvisor and Trivago, to help lodging businesses boost their online presence and maximize revenue.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, announced today the global launch of Cloudbeds Amplify. The new fully-managed digital marketing solution is designed to equip independent lodging businesses with the visibility and resources they need to compete effectively online to win more bookings. Cloudbeds Amplify removes the complexities of traditional digital marketing to help lodging businesses stand out where guests search the most and capture more reservations. Lodging businesses participating in the Cloudbeds Amplify pilot program saw an average of 400% return on investment.

Paired with key metasearch partners including Google Hotel Ads, Tripadvisor and Trivago for a powerful boost of visibility, Cloudbeds Amplify is one of the most comprehensive digital marketing services designed specifically for lodging businesses. Available in three cost-effective, fully-managed packages, services and tools include website creation, business listings management, metasearch marketing, search engine marketing, retargeting and a performance dashboard — all working in sync to boost a property’s online presence and maximize revenue.

“Before opening my own boutique hotel, I oversaw hundreds of hotels and worked with some of the biggest brands in hospitality, and one of their biggest advantages was always resources and visibility,” said Carlos Gonzalez, owner of The Vaquero Motel based in Bandera, located just outside of San Antonio, Tex., who joined the Cloudbeds Amplify pilot program earlier this year. “Cloudbeds Amplify is a one-stop shop that positions our property in the right places to boost our visibility, reach more guests and drive more revenue.”

Major online travel agencies spend billions of dollars annually on marketing and advertising to boost their visibility, rank higher in search results and drive travelers to their platforms to book. Independent lodging businesses typically don’t have the resources, time or budget available to ensure the same level of visibility to showcase their business where travelers search the most. This is represented in the fact that, according to Skift’s Hotel Direct Booking Outlook in 2021 report, 47% of hoteliers surveyed felt that they were not able to effectively compete for online advertising against online booking sites and other industry players.

A multi-channel digital marketing solution increases the likelihood that a lodging business is highly visible when travelers search for accommodations and best positioned to increase their overall reservation share in their market. Additionally, by incorporating metasearch engines such as Tripadvisor, Trivago and Google Hotel Ads, into its marketing and distribution strategy, it significantly increases a property’s exposure, awareness and chances of conversion.

“Travelers have endless choices when it comes to booking their next stay,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “Cloudbeds Amplify places lodging businesses in front of potential travelers early in the planning phase. Our expert team handles the complexities of digital marketing and helps businesses compete and win in a crowded market.”

