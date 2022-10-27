Pacific Financial Corp Earns $2.9 Million, or $0.28 per Diluted Share, for Third Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 per Share

/EIN News/ -- ABERDEEN, Wash., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Financial Corporation (OTCQX: PFLC), (“Pacific Financial”) or the (“Company”), the holding company for Bank of the Pacific (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the third quarter, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, and $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. Second and third quarter results include zero provision for loan losses while third quarter of 2021 includes the recapture of provision for loan losses of $500,000. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $6.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021. Net Income for the first nine months of 2022 include zero provision compared to a recapture of $3.5 million for the provision for loan losses in for the first nine months of 2021. All results are unaudited.

The board of directors of Pacific Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share on October 19, 2022. The dividend will be payable on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter operating results, with earnings up 82% on a linked quarter basis and up 12% from a year ago,” said Denise Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We benefitted from an increased net interest income, primarily as a result of rising interest rates and the Company’s asset sensitivity and strong core deposit base. Deposit balances were higher with non-interest bearing deposits growing 8% from the linked quarter and increasing 9% year-over-year. Our cost of average interest bearing deposits continued to remain low, and our on-balance sheet liquidity and deposit mix should help mitigate rising deposit costs.”

“In light of our strong overall financial condition, including solid capital levels, outstanding asset quality metrics, solid operating performance, including the possibility of augmenting net interest income from probable further FOMC rate hikes, we believe we are well positioned to withstand the negative impacts associated with a likely weakened economic environment,” said Portmann. “In addition, our financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular cash dividend and provide shareholders with competitive returns on their investments while we continuing to execute upon our strategic plan.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased significantly reflecting a net interest margin expansion. Net interest income increased 23% to $10.9 million from the second quarter of 2022 and net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 53 basis points to 3.42% from the linked quarter.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.86%, compared to 0.49% for the preceding quarter and 0.79% for the like quarter in 2021.

Gross loans balances increased by $14.7 million to $621.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $608.9 from the preceding quarter.

Total deposits continued to grow, increasing 4%, or $50.8 million, from the linked quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits grew 8% during the quarter and represent 43% of total deposits.

Asset quality remained strong with delinquency ratio at 0.01% at September 30, 2022 as well as an ongoing low level of non-performing assets, loan charge-offs and loans on non-accrual.

Tangible book value per share decreased $0.43 to $8.16 at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.59 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased $1.86 from $10.02 a year ago.

Strong capital with capital ratios exceeding regulatory well-capitalized guidelines with a leverage ratio at 8.7% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.4% as of quarter end.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased 23% to $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and grew 22% from $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the recognition of deferred loan fee income from PPP loan repayments continued to decline with amortized PPP fees and interest totaling $4,000, $222,000 and $1.0 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The linked-quarter increase in net interest income was primarily due to rising interest rates resulting in increases in interest income from federal funds sold, investment securities and net loans of $1.5 million, $344,000 and $261,000, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022, net interest income was $28.0 million, compared to $27.1 million for the first nine months of 2021, with PPP interest and fees of $960,000 and $4.2 million, respectively. Year-over-year, the increase was primarily driven by higher interest rates resulting in an increase in interest income from federal funds sold/other interest bearing deposits and investment securities of $2.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively. “With likely continued FOMC interest rate increases, we expect further expansion of our net interest margin, with abundant on-sheet liquidity to mitigate rising deposits costs,” stated Carla Tucker, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Net interest margin (“NIM”), was 3.42% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.89% for the second quarter of 2022, and 2.86% for the third quarter of 2021. With the Company’s asset sensitive balance sheet, rising market interest rates increased yields on the Bank’s existing floating rate loans and investments plus federal funds sold, as well as positively impacted new loan production yields. Average loan yields excluding PPP loans, for the current quarter increased to 4.80% compared to the linked quarter of 4.57%, and 4.59% from the third quarter of 2021. Yields on investment securities also increased during the quarter to 2.33% compared to 1.96% for the second quarter 2022, and from 1.87% for the second quarter 2021. Since 12/31/2020, investment securities have increased 109% or $136 million as a result of securities purchased both in 2021 and 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, the NIM was 3.01% compared to 3.08% for the first nine months of 2021, and excluding PPP loans increased to 2.92% from 2.83% in 2021. The Bank’s total cost of funds remained low at 0.10% for the current quarter, compared to 0.08% for the preceding quarter and 0.10% for the third quarter of 2021. As part of the cost of funds, $13.0 million in TRUPS repriced as market interest rates, including LIBOR, rose, resulting in the cost of borrowing rising 132 basis points and 332 basis points, respectively during the current quarter from the linked and year-over-year quarter, while cost of deposits declined slightly during the like time-periods.

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, non-interest income totaled $5.7 million, compared to $13.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income for the first nine months of 2022 and for the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter and year-over-year was largely due to the decline in gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue. As expected, the rise in interest rates adversely impacted mortgage loan production during 2022, with home refinance activity accounting for only 19% of mortgage loan originations compared to 31% in the preceding quarter and 66% in the third quarter of 2021. Gain-on-sale of loans decreased $101,000 for the current quarter to $265,000 from the second quarter of 2022, and declined $1.3 million from $1.6 million for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2022 compared to the like period in 2021, gain on sale of loans decreased $6.7 million. Service charges on deposits were relatively flat on a linked quarter basis and increased 14% from a year ago. While still below pre-pandemic levels, NSF fees have continued to trend upwards during the year.

Noninterest expense was $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The modest increase in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to increased employee insurance benefit expenses while the decline in expenses from a year ago reflect reductions of mortgage salary and origination commissions that have decreased commensurate with lower mortgage loan originations and revenues. For the first nine months of the year, non-interest expenses declined 16% to $26.3 million, compared to $31.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, with the primary decline relating back to decreases in mortgage banking commission. In addition, most categories of expenses were down year-over-year as the Company continues to pro-actively monitor and manage expenses.

Federal and Oregon state income tax expense was $705,000 for the current quarter, and $310,000 for the preceding quarter, resulting in effective tax rates of 19.5% and 16.2%, respectively. These income tax expenses reflect the benefits of tax exempt income and an adjustment to deferred tax asset during the preceding quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Total Assets increased $47.4 million or 4% and $38.7 million or 3%, respectively, to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022, from the preceding quarter and from a year ago. These increases were due primarily to the increase in total deposits during the like time periods. Interest bearing deposits balances and federal funds sold increased to $401.9 million from $369.0 million and $361.5 million, respectively from the preceding quarter and a year ago.

Investment Securities decreased 5% to $261.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $274.4 million at June 30, 2022 and grew 17% from $223.6 million at September 30, 2021. A majority of the decrease during the current quarter is related to increased unrealized losses on securities as a result of market interest rate increases, as well as by principal payments or other payoffs of $6.0 million. Investment purchases were minimal in the third quarter of 2022 at $1.5 million compared to earlier in the year and during 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the Company purchased $74.4 million in investments at an average yield of 2.87%, at an adjusted duration of 3.5. These purchases along with the adjustments in yield for floating rate securities increased the average portfolio yield to 2.33% for the current quarter compared to 1.96% for the linked quarter and 1.87% for the like quarter a year ago. The average adjusted duration of the investment securities portfolio was 4.9 at September 30, 2022.

Gross loans balances increased 2% to $621.5 million during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, while, excluding PPP loans, remained relatively unchanged from a year ago. Within the net increase during the current quarter, residential loans increased 25% or $16.1 million with a combination of organic growth and the purchase of $10 million in residential mortgage loans primarily within our current markets. In addition, commercial real estate and consumer loans increased $2.0 million and $2.3 million, respectively during the quarter. Total gross loan growth was partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in commercial and agriculture loans. Due to the strength of our commercial customers and perhaps a cautious approach to spending given the level of economic uncertainty, commercial lines of credit utilization continues to be below pre-pandemic levels impacting commercial loan balances. Within the consumer loan category, loans to finance luxury and classic cars were $57.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $55.2 million at June 30, 2022 and $49.7 million at September 30, 2021. “We believe the strong loan production we’ve seen in 2022, the highest since 2017, will continue into 2023, with commercial assets in our metropolitan markets up an annualized 4.0% year-to-date. This is a result of the solid level of business development activity by our commercial teams, and provides momentum as we conclude 2022 and head into 2023. With interest rates rising above record lows, higher levels of pre-payments are expected to abate and this combined with continued strong loan production is expected to result in increased loan balances,” stated Walker Evans, Executive Vice-President and Chief Lending Officer.

Credit Quality remained strong as evidenced by our credit metrics. Nonperforming assets were at $989,000, or 0.07% of total assets at September 30, 2022, down from $1.4 million for the linked quarter, and down 50% from $2.0 million or 0.15% of total assets at September 30, 2021. In addition, balances related to non-impaired loans, graded watch or other loans especially mentioned, remained low and relatively steady at $31.5 million for the third quarter 2022, compared to $31.4 million at June 30, 2022, and increased slightly from $30.8 million at September 30, 2021.

These outstanding asset quality metrics reflect the company’s commitment to underwriting loans in a disciplined and conservative manner. “Our unwavering focus on sound loan underwriting has enabled us to once again report strong asset quality metrics. As our borrowers continue to operate in an economic environment full of challenges, including elevated levels of inflation, unfavorable labor market conditions, and ongoing supply chain issues, we remain committed to diligently monitoring our loan portfolio for any signals of deterioration and quickly implementing corrective measures to alleviate the impact of any identified credit weakness on our overall financials,” said Dan Kuenzi, Executive Vice-President and Chief Credit Officer.

The Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALL”) remained flat at $8.3 million, or 1.33% of gross loans (excluding PPP) at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.3 million, or 1.37% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022, while declining from $8.5 million, or 1.38%, at September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs remained minimal and were $33,000 for the current quarter, compared to net recoveries of $6,000 for the second quarter 2022 and net charge-offs of $51,000 for the third quarter 2021. There was no loan loss provision for the second or third second quarters of 2022, compared to a recapture of $500,000 in the third quarter a year ago. There was no provision for loan losses in the first nine months of 2022, compared to a recapture of $3.5 million during for the first nine months of 2021.

Total Deposits for September 30, 2022 were $1.25 billion, an increase from the prior quarter end and from a year ago, of $50.8 million, or 4%, and $59.5 million, or 5%, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits representing 43% of total deposits, grew by 8% from the linked quarter and increased 9% from a year ago and totaled $540.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $499.5 million and $493.6 million, respectively at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. Term deposits represent only 4% of total deposits at quarter end.

Shareholder’s Equity was $98.3 million at September 30, 2022, down 4% from $102.8 million at June 30, 2022 and decreased 16% from $117.5 million at September 30, 2021, primarily as a result a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) of $6.1 million following an increase in market interest rates during the quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of our investment securities available for sale at September 30, 2022. AOCI has no effect on our regulatory capital ratios. The company’s tangible book value per share was also impacted by AOCI decreases and was $8.16 at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.59 at June 30, 2022, and $10.02 at September 30, 2021. The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 6.2% at September 30, 2022, compared to 6.8% at June 30, 2022, and 7.9% at September 30, 2021. The Bank’s tangible common equity ratio was 7.2% at September 30, 2022, compared to 7.8% at June 30, 2022, and 8.9% at December 31, 2021.

Regulatory capital ratios of both the company and the Bank continue to exceed the well-capitalized regulatory thresholds, with the company’s leverage ratio at 8.7% and total risk-based capital ratio at 17.4% as of September 30, 2022.







Balance Sheet Overview (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change Assets: (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Cash on hand and in banks $ 29,361 $ 16,434 $ 12,927 79 % $ 20,003 $ 9,358 47 % Interest bearing deposits 401,873 199,431 202,442 102 % 328,717 73,156 22 % Federal funds sold - 169,597 (169,597 ) -100 % 32,796 (32,796 ) -100 % Investment securities 261,264 274,427 (13,163 ) -5 % 223,610 37,654 17 % Loans held-for-sale 700 2,477 (1,777 ) -72 % 15,903 (15,203 ) -96 % Loans, net of deferred fees 620,850 606,336 14,514 2 % 663,219 (42,369 ) -6 % Allowance for loan losses (8,249 ) (8,282 ) 33 0 % (8,527 ) 278 -3 % Net loans 612,601 598,054 14,547 2 % 654,692 (42,091 ) -6 % Federal Home Loan Bank and Pacific Coast Bankers' Bank stock, at cost 2,583 2,596 (13 ) -1 % 2,418 165 7 % Other assets 66,891 64,870 2,021 3 % 58,470 8,421 14 % Total assets $ 1,375,273 $ 1,327,886 $ 47,387 4 % $ 1,336,609 $ 38,664 3 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Total deposits $ 1,254,323 $ 1,203,509 $ 50,814 4 % $ 1,194,867 $ 59,456 5 % Borrowings 13,403 13,731 (328 ) -2 % 13,844 (441 ) -3 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,267 7,892 1,375 17 % 10,408 (1,141 ) -11 % Shareholders' equity 98,280 102,754 (4,474 ) -4 % 117,490 (19,210 ) -16 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,375,273 $ 1,327,886 $ 47,387 4 % $ 1,336,609 $ 38,664 3 % Common Shares Outstanding 10,395,110 10,392,738 2,372 0 % 10,385,133 9,977 0 % Book value per common share (1) $ 9.45 $ 9.89 $ (0.44 ) -4 % $ 11.31 $ (1.86 ) -16 % Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 8.16 $ 8.59 $ (0.43 ) -5 % $ 10.02 $ (1.86 ) -19 % Gross loans to deposits ratio 49.5 % 50.4 % -0.9 % 55.5 % -6.0 % (1) Book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding. (2) Tangible book value per common share is calculated as the total common shareholders' equity less total intangible assets and liabilities, divided by the period ending number of common stock shares outstanding.

Income Statement Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 11,177 $ 9,097 $ 2,080 23 % $ 9,188 $ 1,989 22 % Interest expense 298 253 45 18 % 284 14 5 % Net interest income 10,879 8,844 2,035 23 % 8,904 1,975 22 % Loan loss provision - - - 100 % (500 ) 500 -100 % Noninterest income 1,692 1,864 (172 ) -9 % 3,951 (2,259 ) -57 % Noninterest expense 8,950 8,800 150 2 % 10,375 (1,425 ) -14 % Income before income taxes 3,621 1,908 1,713 90 % 2,980 641 22 % Income tax expense 705 310 395 127 % 368 337 92 % Net Income $ 2,916 $ 1,598 $ 1,318 82 % $ 2,612 $ 304 12 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,393,705 10,392,738 967 0 % 10,405,340 (11,635 ) 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,423,404 10,422,073 1,331 0 % 10,435,341 (11,937 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 87 % $ 0.25 $ 0.03 12 % Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 87 % $ 0.25 $ 0.03 12 % Effective tax rate 19.5 % 16.2 % 3.3 % 12.3 % 7.2 % For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 28,800 $ 28,118 $ 682 2 % Interest expense 789 995 (206 ) -21 % Net interest income 28,011 27,123 888 3 % Loan loss provision - (3,500 ) 3,500 -100 % Noninterest income 5,668 13,732 (8,064 ) -59 % Noninterest expense 26,326 31,377 (5,051 ) -16 % Income before income taxes 7,353 12,978 (5,625 ) -43 % Income tax expense 1,182 2,402 (1,220 ) -51 % Net Income $ 6,171 $ 10,576 $ (4,405 ) -42 % Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,392,325 10,422,089 (29,764 ) 0 % Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,423,504 10,451,334 (27,830 ) 0 % Income per common share Basic $ 0.59 $ 1.01 $ (0.42 ) -42 % Diluted $ 0.59 $ 1.01 $ (0.42 ) -42 % Effective tax rate 16.1 % 18.5 % -2.4 %





Noninterest Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 415 $ 420 $ (5 ) -1 % $ 365 $ 50 14 % Gain on sale of loans, net 265 366 (101 ) -28 % 1,562 (1,297 ) -83 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 167 170 (3 ) -2 % 1,003 (836 ) -83 % Other noninterest income Fee income 841 909 (68 ) -7 % 995 (154 ) -15 % Other 4 (1 ) 5 -500 % 26 (22 ) -85 % Total noninterest income $ 1,692 $ 1,864 $ (172 ) -9 % $ 3,951 $ (2,259 ) -57 % For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposits $ 1,217 $ 1,059 $ 158 15 % Gain on sale of loans, net 1,309 7,980 (6,671 ) -84 % Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net - - - 0 % Earnings on bank owned life insurance 521 1,255 (734 ) -58 % Other noninterest income Fee income 2,616 3,376 (760 ) -23 % Other 5 62 (57 ) -92 % Total noninterest income $ 5,668 $ 13,732 $ (8,064 ) -59 %

Noninterest Expense (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,792 $ 5,661 $ 131 2 % $ 6,577 $ (785 ) -12 % Occupancy 489 506 (17 ) -3 % 503 (14 ) -3 % Equipment 289 311 (22 ) -7 % 315 (26 ) -8 % Data processing 881 889 (8 ) -1 % 841 40 5 % Professional services 154 195 (41 ) -21 % 251 (97 ) -39 % State and local taxes 176 161 15 9 % 186 (10 ) -5 % FDIC and State assessments 93 101 (8 ) -8 % 124 (31 ) -25 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 62 75 (13 ) -17 % 76 (14 ) -18 % Communication 60 68 (8 ) -12 % 69 (9 ) -13 % Advertising 95 118 (23 ) -19 % 31 64 206 % Professional liability insurance 67 63 4 6 % 60 7 12 % Amortization 45 46 (1 ) -2 % 48 (3 ) -6 % Other 747 606 141 23 % 1,294 (547 ) -42 % Total noninterest expense $ 8,950 $ 8,800 $ 150 2 % $ 10,375 $ (1,425 ) -14 % For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,969 $ 21,058 $ (4,089 ) -19 % Occupancy 1,515 1,495 20 1 % Equipment 887 949 (62 ) -7 % Data processing 2,625 2,474 151 6 % Professional services 551 781 (230 ) -29 % State and local taxes 495 661 (166 ) -25 % FDIC and State assessments 294 287 7 2 % Other noninterest expense: Director fees 211 234 (23 ) -10 % Communication 195 212 (17 ) -8 % Advertising 238 119 119 100 % Professional liability insurance 189 179 10 6 % Amortization 138 264 (126 ) -48 % Other 2,019 2,664 (645 ) -24 % Total noninterest expense $ 26,326 $ 31,377 $ (5,051 ) -16 %

Financial Performance Overview (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Change Sep 30, 2021 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.86 % 0.49 % 0.37 0.79 % 0.07 Return on average equity, annualized 11.13 % 6.05 % 5.08 8.73 % 2.40 Efficiency ratio (1) 71.20 % 82.18 % (10.98 ) 80.71 % (9.51 ) (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Change Performance Ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.62 % 1.13 % (0.51 ) Return on average equity, annualized 7.61 % 12.11 % (4.50 ) Efficiency ratio (1) 78.17 % 76.80 % 1.37 (1) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 % of Total Jun 30, 2022 % of Total $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Cash on hand and in banks $ 29,361 4 % $ 16,434 2 % $ 12,927 79 % $ 20,003 3 % $ 9,358 47 % Interest bearing deposits 398,123 57 % 196,181 30 % 201,942 103 % 325,467 54 % 72,656 22 % Other interest earning deposits 3,750 1 % 3,250 0 % 500 15 % 3,250 1 % 500 15 % Federal funds sold - 0 % 169,597 26 % (169,597 ) -100 % 32,796 5 % (32,796 ) -100 % Total 431,234 62 % 385,462 58 % 45,772 12 % 381,516 63 % 49,718 13 % Investment securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 78,741 11 % 84,807 13 % (6,066 ) -7 % 84,530 14 % (5,789 ) -7 % Mortgage backed securities 33,415 5 % 35,017 5 % (1,602 ) -5 % 16,013 3 % 17,402 109 % U.S. Government and agency securities 84,028 13 % 86,988 14 % (2,960 ) -3 % 49,901 8 % 34,127 68 % Municipal securities 62,986 9 % 65,538 10 % (2,552 ) -4 % 71,041 12 % (8,055 ) -11 % Corporate debt securities 1,995 0 % 1,979 0 % 16 1 % 2,016 0 % (21 ) -1 % Equity securities 99 0 % 98 0 % 1 1 % 109 0 % (10 ) -9 % Total 261,264 38 % 274,427 42 % (13,163 ) -5 % 223,610 37 % 37,654 17 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities $ 692,498 100 % $ 659,889 100 % $ 32,609 5 % $ 605,126 100 % $ 87,372 14 % Total cash equivalents and investment securities as a percent of total assets 50 % 50 % 45 %

LOANS

Loans by Category (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 % of Gross Loans Jun 30, 2022 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 % of Gross Loans $ Change % Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 73,788 12 % $ 80,041 13 % $ (6,253 ) -8 % $ 88,828 13 % $ (15,040 ) -17 % PPP 553 0 % 570 0 % (17 ) -3 % 45,558 7 % (45,005 ) -99 % Real estate: Construction and development 35,500 6 % 34,750 6 % 750 2 % 35,052 5 % 448 1 % Residential 1-4 family 79,497 13 % 63,377 10 % 16,120 25 % 66,771 10 % 12,726 19 % Multi-family 41,473 7 % 39,428 6 % 2,045 5 % 39,971 6 % 1,502 4 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 150,598 24 % 150,533 25 % 65 0 % 153,502 23 % (2,904 ) -2 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 149,627 24 % 149,093 25 % 534 0 % 153,641 23 % (4,014 ) -3 % Farmland 25,140 4 % 26,051 5 % (911 ) -3 % 25,140 4 % - 0 % Consumer 65,365 10 % 63,047 10 % 2,318 4 % 57,112 9 % 8,253 14 % Gross Loans 621,541 100 % 606,890 100 % 14,651 2 % 665,575 100 % (44,034 ) -7 % Less: allowance for loan losses (8,249 ) (8,282 ) 33 (8,527 ) 278 Less: deferred fees (691 ) (554 ) (137 ) (2,356 ) 1,665 Net loans $ 612,601 $ 598,054 $ 14,547 $ 654,692 $ (42,091 ) Loan Concentration (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 % of Risk Based Capital Jun 30, 2022 % of Risk Based Capital Change Sep 30, 2021 % of Risk Based Capital Change Commercial: (Dollars in thousands) Commercial and agricultural $ 73,788 58 % $ 80,041 64 % -6 % $ 88,828 72 % -14 % PPP 553 0 % 570 0 % 0 % 45,558 37 % -37 % Real estate: Construction and development 35,500 28 % 34,750 28 % 0 % 35,052 28 % 0 % Residential 1-4 family 79,497 63 % 63,377 51 % 12 % 66,771 54 % 9 % Multi-family 41,473 33 % 39,428 32 % 1 % 39,971 32 % 1 % Commercial real estate -- owner occupied 150,598 119 % 150,533 121 % -2 % 153,502 124 % -5 % Commercial real estate -- non owner occupied 149,627 118 % 149,093 119 % -1 % 153,641 124 % -6 % Farmland 25,140 20 % 26,051 21 % -1 % 25,140 20 % 0 % Consumer 65,365 52 % 63,047 51 % 1 % 57,112 46 % 6 % Gross Loans $ 621,541 $ 606,890 $ 665,575 Regulatory Commercial Real Estate $ 224,100 177 % $ 220,881 177 % 0 % $ 214,212 173 % 4 % Total Risk Based Capital* $ 126,526 $ 124,810 $ 123,676 *Bank of the Pacific

DEPOSITS

Deposits by Category (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 % of Total Jun 30, 2022 % of Total $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 % of Total $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Interest-bearing demand $ 268,874 20 % $ 260,712 21 % $ 8,162 3 % $ 274,505 24 % $ (5,631 ) -2 % Money market 208,486 17 % 214,218 18 % (5,732 ) -3 % 196,236 16 % 12,250 6 % Savings 184,229 15 % 176,790 15 % 7,439 4 % 168,786 14 % 15,443 9 % Time deposits (CDs) 52,550 4 % 52,241 4 % 309 1 % 61,786 5 % (9,236 ) -15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 714,139 57 % 703,961 58 % 10,178 1 % 701,313 59 % 12,826 2 % Non-interest bearing demand 540,184 43 % 499,548 42 % 40,636 8 % 493,554 41 % 46,630 9 % Total deposits $ 1,254,323 100 % $ 1,203,509 100 % $ 50,814 4 % $ 1,194,867 100 % $ 59,456 5 %

The following table summarizes the capital measures of the Company and the Bank respectively, at the dates listed below.

Capital Measures (unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Change Sep 30, 2021 Change Well Capitalized Under Prompt Correction Action Regulations Pacific Financial Corporation Total risk-based capital ratio 17.4 % 16.7 % 0.7 17.3 % 0.1 N/A Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 15.6 % 0.6 16.1 % 0.1 N/A Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.4 % 13.9 % 0.5 14.2 % 0.2 N/A Leverage ratio 8.7 % 8.9 % (0.2 ) 8.8 % (0.1 ) N/A Tangible common equity ratio 6.2 % 6.8 % (0.6 ) 7.9 % (1.7 ) N/A Bank of the Pacific Total risk-based capital ratio 17.3 % 16.7 % 0.6 17.2 % 0.1 10.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 15.6 % 0.6 16.0 % 0.2 8.5% Common equity tier 1 ratio 16.2 % 15.6 % 0.6 16.0 % 0.2 7.0% Leverage ratio 8.8 % 8.9 % (0.1 ) 8.7 % 0.1 7.5%

The following tables set forth information regarding average balances of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the resultant yields or cost, and the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis. Loans held for sale and non-accrual loans are included in total loans.

Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (Annualized, tax-equivalent basis) For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 610,146 $ 607,332 $ 2,814 0 % $ 670,061 $ (59,915 ) -9 % Gross loans without PPP $ 609,587 $ 604,824 $ 4,763 1 % $ 613,090 $ (3,503 ) -1 % Loans held for sale $ 1,448 $ 2,561 $ (1,113 ) -43 % $ 23,270 $ (21,822 ) -94 % Investment securities $ 274,773 $ 259,643 $ 15,130 6 % $ 188,997 $ 85,776 45 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 387,437 $ 372,181 $ 15,256 4 % $ 363,327 $ 24,110 7 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,273,804 $ 1,241,717 $ 32,087 3 % $ 1,245,655 $ 28,149 2 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 521,119 $ 492,912 $ 28,207 6 % $ 483,479 $ 37,640 8 % Interest bearing deposits $ 702,476 $ 694,671 $ 7,805 1 % $ 685,650 $ 16,826 2 % Total Deposits $ 1,223,595 $ 1,187,583 $ 36,012 3 % $ 1,169,129 $ 54,466 5 % Borrowings $ 13,451 $ 13,745 $ (294 ) -2 % $ 13,856 $ (405 ) -3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 715,927 $ 708,416 $ 7,511 1 % $ 699,506 $ 16,421 2 % Total Equity $ 103,945 $ 105,922 $ (1,977 ) -2 % $ 118,744 $ (14,799 ) -12 % For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Change Sep 30, 2021 Change Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.80 % 4.70 % 0.10 4.82 % (0.02 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.80 % 4.57 % 0.23 4.59 % 0.21 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.33 % 1.96 % 0.37 1.87 % 0.46 Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 2.31 % 0.84 % 1.47 0.16 % 2.15 Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.09 % 0.10 % (0.01 ) 0.13 % (0.04 ) Cost of average borrowings 3.86 % 2.54 % 1.32 1.72 % 2.14 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.02 0.10 % - Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.51 % 2.97 % 0.54 2.96 % 0.55 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.02 0.16 % - Net interest spread 3.35 % 2.83 % 0.52 2.80 % 0.55 Net interest spread without PPP 3.35 % 2.76 % 0.59 2.59 % 0.76 Net interest margin (1) 3.42 % 2.89 % 0.53 2.86 % 0.56 Net interest margin without PPP (1) 3.42 % 2.82 % 0.60 2.66 % 0.76 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%. For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 612,922 $ 701,181 $ (88,259 ) -13 % Gross loans without PPP $ 606,157 $ 616,163 $ (10,006 ) -2 % Loans held for sale $ 2,551 $ 26,222 $ (23,671 ) -90 % Investment securities $ 258,953 $ 154,587 $ 104,366 68 % Federal funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks $ 382,835 $ 307,014 $ 75,821 25 % Interest-earning assets $ 1,257,261 $ 1,189,004 $ 68,257 6 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 503,710 $ 432,386 $ 71,324 16 % Interest bearing deposits $ 696,866 $ 679,162 $ 17,704 3 % Total Deposits $ 1,200,576 $ 1,111,548 $ 89,028 8 % Borrowings $ 13,656 $ 13,891 $ (235 ) -2 % Interest-bearing liabilities $ 710,522 $ 693,053 $ 17,469 3 % Total Equity $ 108,467 $ 116,760 $ (8,293 ) -7 % For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Change Net Interest Margin Yield on average gross loans (1) 4.77 % 4.81 % (0.04 ) Yield on average gross loans without PPP (1) 4.61 % 4.60 % 0.01 Yield on average investment securities (1) 2.02 % 2.11 % (0.09 ) Yield on Fed funds sold & interest bearing deposits in banks 1.13 % 0.14 % 0.99 Cost of average interest bearing deposits 0.10 % 0.16 % (0.06 ) Cost of average borrowings 2.75 % 1.76 % 0.99 Cost of average total deposits and borrowings 0.09 % 0.12 % (0.03 ) Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.09 % 3.19 % (0.10 ) Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.15 % 0.19 % (0.04 ) Net interest spread 2.94 % 3.00 % (0.06 ) Net interest spread without PPP 2.86 % 2.76 % 0.10 Net interest margin (1) 3.01 % 3.08 % (0.07 ) Net interest margin without PPP (1) 2.92 % 2.83 % 0.09 (1) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a rate of 21%.

Adversely Classified Loans and Securities (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, beginning of three month period $ 7,100 $ 8,122 $ (1,022 ) -13 % $ 8,038 $ (938 ) -12 % Addition of previously classified pass graded loans 365 - 365 100 % 1,379 (1,014 ) -74 % Upgrades to pass or other loans especially mentioned status (4,536 ) (601 ) (3,935 ) 655 % (185 ) (4,351 ) 2352 % Moved to nonaccrual - (174 ) 174 100 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (115 ) (247 ) 132 -53 % (447 ) 332 -74 % Rated substandard or worse, but not impaired, end of three month period $ 2,814 $ 7,100 $ (4,286 ) -60 % $ 8,785 $ (5,971 ) -68 % Impaired 2,499 2,853 (354 ) -12 % 3,330 (831 ) -25 % Total adversely classified loans¹ $ 5,313 $ 9,953 $ (4,640 ) -47 % $ 12,115 $ (6,802 ) -56 % Other loans especially mentioned or watch, but not impaired $ 31,452 $ 31,395 $ 57 0 % $ 30,770 $ 682 2 % Gross loans (excluding deferred loan fees) $ 621,541 $ 606,890 $ 14,651 2 % $ 665,575 $ (44,034 ) -7 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans 0.85 % 1.64 % 1.82 % Adversely classified loans to gross loans without PPP 0.86 % 1.64 % 1.95 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,249 $ 8,282 $ (33 ) 0 % $ 8,527 $ (278 ) -3 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of adversely classified loans 155.26 % 83.21 % 70.38 % Allowance for loan losses to total impaired loans 330.09 % 290.29 % 256.07 % Adversely classified loans to total assets 0.39 % 0.75 % 0.91 % Delinquent loans to gross loans, not in nonaccrual status 2 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.02 % Delinquent loans to gross loans without PPP, not in nonaccrual status 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 1 Adversely classified loans are defined as loans having a well-defined weakness or weaknesses related to the borrower's financial capacity or to pledged collateral that may jeopardize the repayment of the debt. They are characterized by the possibility that the Bank may sustain some loss if the deficiencies giving rise to the substandard classification are not corrected. Note that any loans internally rated worse than substandard are included in the impaired loan totals. 2 Delinquent loans are defined as loans past due 30-90 days and still accruing

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited) Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Total nonaccrual loans, beginning of three month period $ 1,240 $ 1,198 $ 42 4 % $ 1,819 $ (579 ) -32 % Transfer to performing loans (334 ) - (334 ) -100 % - (334 ) -100 % Addition of nonaccrual loans - 113 (113 ) -100 % 323 (323 ) -100 % Moved to other assets owned - - - 0 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (7 ) (71 ) 64 -90 % (308 ) 301 -98 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % (34 ) 34 -100 % Total nonaccrual loans, end of three month period $ 899 $ 1,240 $ (341 ) -28 % $ 1,800 $ (901 ) -50 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 90 122 (32 ) -26 % 194 (104 ) -54 % Total nonperforming assets $ 989 $ 1,362 $ (373 ) -27 % $ 1,994 $ (1,005 ) -50 % Total restructured performing loans, beginning of period $ 1,614 $ 1,623 $ (9 ) -1 % $ 1,538 $ 76 5 % Transfer to nonaccrual loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Addition of restructured performing loans - - - 0 % - - 0 % Principal payments, net (14 ) (9 ) (5 ) 56 % (7 ) (7 ) 100 % Charge-offs, net - - - 0 % - - 0 % Total restructured performing loans, end of period $ 1,600 $ 1,614 $ (14 ) -1 % $ 1,531 $ 69 5 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ - $ - 0 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.15 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Nonperforming loans to total loans without PPP 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.29 %

Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 621,541 $ 606,890 $ 14,651 2 % $ 665,575 $ (44,034 ) -7 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 610,146 $ 607,332 $ 2,814 0 % $ 670,061 $ (59,915 ) -9 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 8,282 $ 8,276 $ 6 0 % $ 9,078 $ (796 ) -9 % Commercial - - - 0 % (34 ) 34 -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer (34 ) (17 ) (17 ) 100 % (21 ) (13 ) 62 % Total charge-offs (34 ) (17 ) (17 ) 100 % (55 ) 21 -38 % Commercial - - - 0 % - - 0 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % - - 0 % Consumer 1 23 (22 ) -96 % 4 (3 ) -75 % Total recoveries 1 23 (22 ) -96 % 4 (3 ) -75 % Net recoveries/(charge-offs) (33 ) 6 (39 ) -650 % (51 ) 18 -35 % Provision (benefit) to income - - - 0 % (500 ) 500 -100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,249 $ 8,282 $ (33 ) 0 % $ 8,527 $ (278 ) -3 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % -0.01 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.03 % -0.01 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.33 % 1.36 % -0.03 % 1.28 % 0.05 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.33 % 1.37 % -0.04 % 1.38 % -0.05 % For the Nine Months Ended, Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 $ Change % Change (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans outstanding at end of period $ 621,541 $ 665,575 $ (44,034 ) -7 % Average loans outstanding, gross $ 612,922 $ 701,181 $ (88,259 ) -13 % Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $ 8,297 $ 12,068 $ (3,771 ) -31 % Commercial - (34 ) 34 -99 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - - - 0 % Consumer (76 ) (115 ) 39 -34 % Total charge-offs (76 ) (149 ) 73 -49 % Commercial - 42 (42 ) -100 % Commercial Real Estate - - - 0 % Residential Real Estate - 49 (49 ) -100 % Consumer 28 17 11 65 % Total recoveries 28 108 (80 ) -74 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) (48 ) (41 ) (7 ) 17 % Provision (benefit) to income - (3,500 ) 3,500 -100 % Allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 8,249 $ 8,527 $ (278 ) -3 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding, annualized 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Ratio of net loans charged-off to average gross loans outstanding without PPP, annualized 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.33 % 1.28 % 0.05 % Ratio of allowance for loan losses to gross loans without PPP outstanding 1.33 % 1.38 % -0.05 %

ABOUT PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in western Washington and Oregon. At September 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of $1.38 billion and operated fourteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operated loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem and Eugene, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com . Member FDIC.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws, including all statements in this release that are not historical facts or that relate to future plans or events or projected results of Pacific Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of the Pacific. Such statements are based on information available at the time of communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied, and could negatively impact the Company’s operating and stock price performance. These risks and uncertainties include various risks associated with growing the Bank and expanding the services it provides, development of new business lines and markets, competition in the marketplace, general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses thereto, changes in interest rates, extensive and evolving regulation of the banking industry, and many other risks. Any forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information at the time the statement is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

