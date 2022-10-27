Liquid Avatar Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 3rd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (“Liquid Avatar Technologies”) (CSE: LQID / OTCQB:LQAVF / FRA:4T51), a global blockchain and FinTech solutions company focused on digital identity, integrated avatars, digital credentials, and the Metaverse, today announced that David Lucatch, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 3rd, 2022.



DATE: November 3rd, 2022

TIME: 10 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3T1Vujp



Available for 1x1 meetings: November 4th, 7th, and 8th from 12 pm -2 pm Eastern

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Proof of Humanity Blockchain based solution to reduce online fraud and bad actors

Controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse launches Play to Earn online game

Meta Hero Project creates highly realistic Avatars for individuals and celebrities

Aftermath Islands creates high resolutions graphics Metaverse with no downloads and playable on mobile, tablets and other devices allowing users and businesses to engage in a new realistic digital environment for value creation

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons will allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) is being developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC and the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI").

The Meta Park Pass is a W3C verifiable credential designed for interoperability. The Meta Park Pass contains a verified phone number with country code and an AI reviewed self-attested age and can be expanded to include other unique credentials. Users will be able to login into multiple supported Metaverses with little friction and the platform knows they are a real and unique user. Additional credentials can grant access as each Metaverse matures and provides additional services and experiences.

The Company has a suite of early-stage programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including Liquid Shopz, a cash back and reward program that has over 600 leading online merchants, which is in the pre-launch phase, and is working to release its own branded network payment card in the United States, the LQID Card with the world’s first Metaverse Rewards program.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Oasis owns 50% of and controls the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please visit https://hello.liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-updates.

For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.

David Lucatch

CEO

ir@liquidavatar.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com