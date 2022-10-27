Scip & Savor for a Cure Fundraiser Benefits the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and Family Reach

/EIN News/ -- STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today announced the details of the recent fundraising celebration hosted by Fatima Scipione and her husband, Jimmy Scipione.



The Scip & Savor for a Cure Fundraiser was held on Saturday, October 15 at the Scipione residence in Medfield, MA. Thanks to the kind generosity of sponsors, benefactors, and attendees and to the gastronomic participation of world-renowned chefs, Andy Husbands and Iron Chef Ming Tsai, the Scipiones were able to raise more than $30,000.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

All proceeds from the successful event will equally benefit the IMF and Family Reach—a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing the financial barriers standing between cancer patients and their treatment. While the fundraising event has concluded, everyone is still welcome to donate and make a difference through the IMF donate page.

“This fundraiser was our way of putting values we hold dear into action: generosity, empathy, and compassion,” says Fatima about the motivation behind the Scip & Savor for a Cure fundraising event.

“For over 20 years, I have steadily made the commitment—both personally and professionally— to help people living with cancer. Through all those years, the IMF—the first and largest and only global foundation an international non-profit patient advocacy foundation focused specifically on multiple myeloma—has been instrumental in paving the way for my commitment to service and advocacy,” said Fatima.

“In the U.S., a third of cancer deaths could be prevented when socioeconomic barriers are removed. Family Reach is committed to breaking financial barriers so that cancer patients can have access to life-changing treatments. I remember a story that Family Reach CEO Carla Tardif told me about family that they were helping. The father said that cancer isn’t his biggest problem. This is why my husband Jimmy and I came up with this fundraiser and why we’ve included Family Reach as part of our family’s philanthropic giving,” added Fatima.

The Scip & Savor for a Cure Fundraiser was an evening of great food, inspiring stories, and fundraising for cancer patients in need, capped off with music and entertainment.

Award-winning restaurateur, author, philanthropist, and Boston’s Top Pitmaster Andy Husbands provided a live demonstration where guests enjoyed and savored Boston’s Best BBQ. He also signed cookbooks during the event.





TV personality and restaurateur Iron Chef Ming Tsai indulged guests with his gourmet cooking and signed cookbooks.





IMF Patient, President & CEO Yelak Biru shared his patient journey as a 27-year myeloma survivor and delved deeply into the IMF’s mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.





Family Reach CEO Carla Tardif talked about the impact of a cancer diagnosis on patients and their loved ones and how giving is “not charity, it’s humanity.”





A mother shared how Family Reach stepped in to provide much-needed help and assistance as she struggled to make ends meet while taking care of her teenage daughter who had leukemia and relapsed four times.





22-year myeloma survivor and Support Group Leader Michael Tuohy rocked the evening away with performances by his band, Storm Front.



The Scip & Savor for a Cure Fundraiser is still accepting donations to reach its goal. Everyone is encouraged to donate and make a difference. Visit the IMF donate page to support this cause. You may also send a check, payable to:

International Myeloma Foundation

Attn: Ilana Kenville

4400 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Suite 300

Studio City, CA 91604

Please notate in the Memo/For Line: Scip & Savor

For more information about donating to the IMF, contact Ilana Kenville, IMF Associate Director of Distinguished Events, at ikenville@myeloma.org.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

