EMU Climbs Up 163 Places and Ranks 782ND in the U.S. News & World Report’s World’s Best Universities Ranking

Having been published for 9 years, the U.S. News & World Report has announced the rankings of the top 2,000 universities in the world. In the said ranking, EMU has climbed up 163 places compared to the previous year and ranked 782nd. Harvard University has ranked first, MIT second, and Stanford University third in the same rankings. EMU's successful rise in world university rankings draws attention.

The list, featuring universities from more than 90 countries in the evaluation, measures the academic research performance and global and local prestige of universities with 13 different indicators. According to the list announced by the U.S. News & World Report, an organisation which has been ranking the world's best universities for over 30 years, EMU has been ranked as the 196th best university in the Asian Continent and achieved the 13th place in Turkey. A total of 73 universities from Turkey have been included in the said list, which ranked Çankaya University first, Boğaziçi University second and Istanbul Bilgi University third in Turkey. Whilst two universities from the TRNC managed to appear in the list, EMU ranks first among these universities this year as in the previous year. A total of 4 universities have been included in the list across the island of Cyprus and EMU ranks second among these universities.

In the said ranking, EMU has been ranked 171st in the world in terms of regional research reputation, and 194th in the world with its academic publications, which are within the 1% range among the most cited scientific articles in the world. EMU also ranks 381st in the world in social sciences and public health, and 729th in the world in the field of engineering.