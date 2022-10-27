One of the oldest classical music festival launches first NFT collection
Lucerne Festival, the internationally renowned classical music festival, releases an NFT collection featuring unique posters ahead of the Forward Festival.
I’m incredibly excited to launch our first collection of NFTs and share artworks representing our past festivals. ”LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the Forward Festival values of innovation and experimentation, Lucerne Festival and Patron-of-Art.com – a digital collectibles platform for cultural institutions – will launch the festival’s first collection of non-fungible-tokens (NFT). The NFTs will represent limited-edition digital replicas of four unique posters from Lucerne Festival’s archives. The sale will start exclusively at Patron-of-Art.com on 2 November 2022.
— Michael Haefliger, Executive and Artistic Director of Lucerne Festival
“It is in Lucerne Festival’s DNA to be innovative, not just in live concert experiences but in engaging and interacting with our audience”, explains Michael Haefliger, Executive and Artistic Director of Lucerne Festival. “I’m incredibly excited to launch our first collection of NFTs and share artworks representing our past festivals. This new technology gives us a creative way of reaching an audience that we may not reach through traditional channels.”
Dr. Stephan Holzer, CEO and Founder of Patron-of-Art.com, says: “It is an honor to partner with a renowned cultural institution like Lucerne Festival. Projects like this can help them to gain traction with a growing digital audience and nurture a new generation of classical music enthusiasts, while engaging their existing audience in a unique and meaningful way.”
The NFT collection
The Lucerne Festival, previously known as Internationale Musikfestwochen Luzern, dates back to 1938. It was then, with a legendary "Concert de Gala”, that Arturo Toscanini gathered celebrated soloists to form a unique elite orchestra. A well-known artist was commissioned each year to create a poster to represent the Summer Festival.
The first NFT collection will feature:
Internationale Musikfestwochen Luzern, 1954 -- Artist: Donald Brun
Internationale Musikfestwochen Luzern, 1991 -- Artist: Niklaus Troxler
Internationale Musikfestwochen Luzern, 1994 -- Artist: Rosmarie Tiss
“Eros” – Lucerne Festival, 2010 -- Artist, Interbrand
Lucerne Festival Forward will take place from 18 to 20 November 2022.
About Lucerne Festival
Lucerne Festival ranks among the leading international presenters in the field of classical music, offering festivals in spring, summer, and fall. The central festival in summer offers around 100 concerts and related events between mid-August and mid-September. A diverse range of concert formats is offered — symphony concerts, chamber music programs, solo recitals, family concerts, and much more. Each summer, the world's most renowned symphony orchestras and soloists make guest appearances at Lake Lucerne, including the Berlin Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, among others. Lucerne Festival Forward is a festival dedicated to contemporary music, which gives a platform to musicians of the younger generation. The KKL Luzern, designed by Jean Nouvel and acclaimed for its acoustics and architecture alike, is the central venue for Lucerne Festival.
About Patron-of-Art.com
10 million people currently own digital collectibles, and this number is increasing faster than ever. Patron-of-Art.com helps museums and other cultural institutions tap into this space, to grow their digital audience and nurture a new generation of patrons. With Patron-of-Art.com, cultural institutions can create digital replicas of their masterpieces as collectibles that are accessible, secure, and sustainable for everybody.
Patron-of-Art.com is a Swiss based full-service platform that provides digital collectible creation, contextual representation, education, marketing, community building, security, conservation, and compliance.
Patron-of-Art.com was created by experts across art and technology hailing from Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Google.
