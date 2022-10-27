Catheters Market to reach US$ 31.3 Billion by 2027 | Growth rate (CAGR of 8.67%) | Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global catheters market value to reach US$ 31.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.67% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Catheters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global catheters market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.67% during 2022-2027.

Catheters represent thin tubes that are inserted into the body of patients for several therapeutic and diagnostic applications. They can be categorized into various types, such as cardiovascular catheters, urology catheters, intravenous catheters, neurovascular catheters, specialty catheters, etc. These catheters are mostly manufactured utilizing medical-grade materials, including plastics, silicone rubbers, latex, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, etc. They help in delivering medicines into the bodies and are even employed in acute care facilities to manage and monitor the drainage of bodily fluids during surgery and post-operative recovery. Consequently, catheters find extensive utilization in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare establishments across countries.

Catheters Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of numerous urological disorders among the geriatric population is primarily driving the catheters market. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the escalating usage of the product in multiple healthcare centers for electrophysiological procedures that involve inserting wire electrodes to inspect the electrical activity in the blood vessels entering the heart is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of advanced technologies and the introduction of robot-assisted surgical interventions are also positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the launch of anti-microbial catheters with silver ion coatings that minimize the risks of infections and thrombosis and the inflating investments by the government bodies, especially in developing countries, to facilitate improvements and upgradation in the healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to bolster the catheters market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Corporation

ConvaTec Group PLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cardiovascular Catheters

Urology Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

