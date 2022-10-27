Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Value to Reach Beyond US$8 Bn by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Industry Outlook – Forecast (2022-2027)

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Air Traffic Control Equipment Market size is forecast to reach US$ 8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2027. Air traffic control equipment is utilized for communication, navigation, as well as surveillance, in order to ensure safety and efficiency of aircraft operations, air traffic flow management, alongside aiding in the avoidance of aircraft collisions. Due to increased demand for new ground-based air traffic controllers to direct the pilot to signal aircraft safety, controlled airspace, as well as adequate ground traffic operation, usage of air traffic control (ATC) technology has been gaining wide popularity, resulting in its market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Air Traffic Control Equipment Market highlights the following areas -

• Simulator Devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to being used extensively in air traffic control services for ensuring efficient and smooth operations.

• The Commercial and Cargo Aircraft segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rapid recovery of the Commercial Aircraft sector is anticipated to increase the adoption of air traffic control equipment during 2022-2027.

• During the forecast period, APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6%, owing to varied factors including increased aircraft production for expansion of the commercial aviation industry.

Segmental Analysis:

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Air Traffic Control Equipment Industry are -

1. Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corp

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

4. Cobham Limited

5. L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

