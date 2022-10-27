How the switch to healthier nicotine products will save over 28,000 Brits each year

A new report supports the UK gov’s policy to allow sales of healthier nicotine alternatives and tens of thousands of lives will be saved with continued position

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report has suggested that access to healthier nicotine alternatives could help reduce the number of deaths in Europe caused by smoking by over 210,000 each year.The Lakeville Report , Fighting Smoking with Alternative Nicotine Products , suggests that a Swedish policy allowing the sale of snus and nicotine portions would reduce the number of deaths due to smoking by over 28,000 per year in the UK. Snus, a nicotine substitute to smoking, has reduced the uptake of smoking and helped smokers to quit in Sweden, reducing the number of deaths in Sweden by approximately 3,400 men* per year, but sales of it have been banned in the EU since 1992.It’s no secret that smoking cigarettes causes serious problems to our health, in fact, the European Commission points out smoking as the single largest avoidable health risk, and the most significant cause of premature death in the EU. Smokers are 2.5 times more likely to die of smoking-related diseases than non-smokers, and a huge 25 times more likely to die of lung cancer. More specifically, 92-97% of lung cancer and COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) deaths can be attributed to smoking, while 50-75% of coronary heart diseases can be attributed to smoking.In Sweden, the case study country for the report, smokers are 26 times more likely to die from lung cancer, between 25 and 40 times more likely to die of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), three times more likely to die of coronary heart disease, and 2.5 times more likely to die of a stroke.And the benefits of quitting smoking are huge: a smoker who quits before the age of 30 reduces excess mortality by 97%, as well as adding a decade to their life expectancy, or a smoker who quits before 65 reduces excess mortality risk by 75%, adding four years to their life expectancy.But despite these findings, those addicted to nicotine find it difficult to quit smoking, or simply choose not to. During the last two decades, several new nicotine products have been introduced, such as nicotine pouches and electronic cigarettes, and a survey by the organization ASH shows 3.9 million Britons so far have switched from smoking to fully or partially using vape products instead, something that over time will have a major effect on public health. In Sweden a healthier nicotine alternative to cigarettes, Snus, has been available for over 80 years, and is said to be a key factor explaining the lower smoking rates in Sweden, with 6% of male adults* smoking in Sweden compared to 12% in the UK, and 28% across the EU.Markus Lindblad, Head of Communications at Haypp Group, adds that the sale of snus and nicotine portions would save hundreds of thousands of lives in Europe, given that such a large proportion of Swedish smokers have switched to these products. In fact, it is estimated that the number of smoking attributable deaths in the UK alone will drop from approximately 43,500 to 15,100, a reduction of over 28,400.The results of the report serve as an indicator of the potential impact of the new nicotine products that help to mitigate the negative health effects of smoking – Snus is a niche nicotine product and Sweden provides an example of how many lives could be saved from smoking-related illnesses and deaths.ENDSNotes to editor*The study is focused on men, because historically there is more data on men who use snus and nicotine pouches.Read the full study here: https://hayppgroup.com/app/uploads/2022/08/Fighting-smoking-with-alternative-nicotine-products.pdf