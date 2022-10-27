Green City Ferries Appoints John Carroll President, GCF Americas, Begins US Expansion of High Speed Commuter Ferries

Hans Thornell, Chairman announced that John Carroll, a well-respected technology executive would be leading Green City Ferries, Inc as President.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Thornell, Chairman announced that John Carroll, a well-respected technology executive would be leading Green City Ferries, Inc (GCF) as President. John brings 25 years of senior leadership experience to the role. Most recently he was CEO of Purify Fuel, an nanotech fuel additive that promotes complete combustion of diesel fuels; where he engineered deals in oil exploration, rail and marine sectors.

At Green City Ferries (“GCF”), John will bring his passion for a de-carbonized world to ferry transportation allowing him to increase focus from reducing to completely eliminating carbon emissions. GCF will be looking to market its Beluga24 line of high-speed, electric vessels with battery or hydrogen power options to fuel zero-emission, intermodal transport opportunities.

The Beluga24 has a capacity of 147 passengers and 28 bicycles and features a carbon-fiber construction with a rugged Teknicraft design. The slick above-water lay-out has an Italian signature by Sculli. It’s BAE Systems driveline and Echandia power management and Toshiba batteries power Hamilton’s high-speed water jets. GCF’s exclusive technologies have created the most energy efficient, lightweight, high-speed ferry with the quickest turn-around time on the market. These features allow for optimized uptime, reduced maintenance costs, elimination of fossil fuels and most importantly lead to lower operating costs than diesel vessels.

“We’re incredibly honored to have John join our team”, says Hans Thornell, Chairman of GCF. “Between his deep knowledge of how to scale a massive business like Dell and his experience starting new businesses - as evidence by his multiple Inc500 Top 20 fastest-growing private company awards - uniquely suits him to drive our Americas expansion.”

The Passenger Ferry market in the Americas is a ten-billion dollar market with more than 1,000 passenger-only ferries that average 24 years of service. Green City Ferries will focus on the sale of vessel fleet upgrades as well as new charging/fueling infrastructure to public and private ferry operators, while supporting retrofit sales through partners on both coasts. New intermodal opportunities linking ferries with rail, airport hubs to connect to stadiums, tradeshows and tourist destination provide new routes that could double the market.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working for GCF. Sustainable technologies, like the Beluga24 zero-emission ferries eliminate fossil fuels to help slow climate change. High-speed ferries reduce congestion and with 8 of the top 10 cities located on water, can have a dramatic impact on our quality of life. I am looking forward to working with Green City Ferries and our partners to grow intermodal commuting to reduce the use of automobiles in daily commutes.”

About Green City Ferries AB

Green City Ferry AB, based in Stockholm Sweden, is the world’s preeminent manufacturer of energy efficient, high speed, zero emission ferries. It launched and operated the first super-charged, battery driven ferry in 2014 and the world’s fastest electric ferry in 2016. GCF’s partner Echandia, co-funded by the EU, created a proprietary version of the fast-charging Toshiba LTO battery for improved marine safety and quicker turn-around times to further increase ROI. Its signature product the Beluga24 is 100% electric and is either powered by batteries for commuter routes or hydrogen fuel-cells for longer ones.

About Green City Ferries, Inc

Green City Ferries, Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green City Ferries AB in Sweden, the world’s preeminent manufacturer of energy efficient, high speed, zero emission ferries and will focus on sales and support in the Americas. The Americas Headquarters is located in New York City.

The Beluga24