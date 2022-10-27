Metagenomics Market Size Analysis with Latest Opportunities, Top Growth Factors, Forecast 2028

Growing awareness about Metagenomics and industrialization are some key factors expected to drive the Global Market by 2028.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Metagenomics Market Size to Reach USD XX Million in 2028. Growing prevalence of genetic diseases, increasing number of clinical and diagnostics laboratories, and rising application of metagenomics in proteomics and genomics are key factors expected to drive global market growth.

Market Size: USD XX Million in 2016, Market Growth: at a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Rapid advancements in metagenomics.

The global metagenomics market size was USD XX million in 2028 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as rising prevalence of virus-induced infections such as influenza, diarrhea, and hepatitis B, rapid adoption of metagenomics for identifying bacterial pathogens, and increasing research activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Metagenomics is the study of structure and function of entire nucleotide sequences recovered directly from environmental samples. This technology is used for analyzing specific communities of microorganisms, residing on skin, or soil and water samples. Rapid advancements in metagenomics have encouraged researchers to tap into vast microbial diversity leading to better understanding of microbial ecology.

Factors such as rising adoption of novel sequencing techniques, high adoption of metagenomics in the field of ecology, drug discovery, clinical diagnosis, and food and beverages, and increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of knowledge of advanced solutions and services, dearth of skilled research experts and professionals, and insufficient funds for deploying advanced solutions are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Sequencing Segment To Register Fastest Revenue CAGR:

The sequencing segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This can attributable to rapid technological advancements in sequencing technologies, high preference for metagenomic sequencing due to its cost-effectiveness and accuracy, and rising investments in research and development activities for developing advanced sequencing tools and software.

Infectious Disease Diagnosis Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The infectious disease diagnosis segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2017 and 2028 owing to increasing prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases, rapid advancements in sequencing technology, high adoption of metagenomics for identifying disease diagnosis, and increasing investments in R&D activities.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to owing to high prevalence of genetic diseases across the region, presence of well-established research facilities, rapid advancements in genetic sequencing, rising funding for research by public and private sectors, and presence of key players.

Metagenomics Market Report Highlights:

• Growing adoption of metagenomics for developing COVID-19 testing and vaccination is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, scientists at University of Calgary conducted a study on use of metagenomics for identification of coronavirus and its variants.

• Increasing investments and strategic alliances among market players to develop novel products and strengthen their market position.

• In June 2022, Oxford Nanopore announced the release of novel protocol for rapid metagenomic characterisation of RNA and DNA viruses. A team led by Guy’s and St. Tomas’ has developed this protocol with support from Oxford Nanopore.

• In March 2020, Aperiomics announced the partnership with Zymo to launch identification test for novel coronavirus.

Metagenomics Market By Company:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• The MITRE Corporation

• Quest Diagnostics

• Agilent Technologies

• Aperiomics

• Promega

• Oxford Nanopore

• Enterome SA

• Swift Biosciences

The global metagenomics market has been segmented the based on type, application, and region:

Metagenomics Market Segment by Type:

• Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

Metagenomics Market Segment by Application:

• Infectious Disease Diagnosis

• Environmental Remediation

• Others

Metagenomics Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Nordic Countries

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

• Estimates 2017-2028 metagenomics market dynamics, development and trends

• Detailed overview of the market including market size, share, growth opportunities, and challenges in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis with qualitative and quantitative research incorporating impact of economic and political aspects

• Competitive landscape focusing on detailed information about every market player along with new projects and strategies adopted by them

• Comprehensive analysis of company profiles covering product offerings, recent developments, SWOT analysis, licence agreement and other strategies

adopted by key players in the global Metagenomics market

Market Summary:

Chapter 1: Metagenomics Market definition, introduction, current and emerging market trends, market driving force, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Chapter 2: Basic information about global Metagenomics Market.

Chapter 3: Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on overall market dynamics. Pre-COVID and post-COVID analysis.

Chapter 4: Details about key manufacturers in the global Metagenomics Market, consisting of complete profile of players, competitive landscape, peer group analysis and BCG matrix.

Chapter 5: Golf Cart and NEV Market factor analysis, Porter’s Five force analysis, supply/value chain, PESTLE model, market entropy and Patent analysis.

Chapter 6: Detailed overview of market segments, regional analysis by sales, revenue and prices.

Objective of the Report:

• Analyze and forecast market size of global Metagenomics Market by value and volume.

• Estimate market size, share, revenue CAGR.

• Analyze and study micro markets in terms of contributions to Metagenomics Market their individual growth trends and prospects.

• Precise insights of useful details about factors driving and affecting growth of Metagenomics Market.

• Comprehensive overview and profiles of key players including business strategies such as research and development investments, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures.

