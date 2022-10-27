Prebiotics Ingredients Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 -IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prebiotics Ingredients Market Consumption for Gut Health

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Prebiotics Ingredients market size is forecast to reach $9.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are not digested by digestive enzymes or acids and help beneficial bacteria grow or function better in the human stomach. They aid in the improvement of gut barrier function, the strengthening of the immune system, the reduction of stomach inflammation, the improvement of overall digestive health, and the reduction of the risk of diarrhea, increases calcium absorption to promote bone density and reduces cardiovascular disease risk factors. The market is being driven by rising consumer awareness of prebiotics' health advantages and increased usage of prebiotics in the animal feed industry to promote digestion and the immune system. The multipurpose nature of prebiotic substances and the simplicity with which they can be included into a variety of foods and beverages is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7481/prebiotics-ingredients-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Asia Pacific dominated the Prebiotics Ingredients Market in 2020 owing to the increasing consumer awareness and aging demographics. The Prebiotics Ingredients market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing usage of dietary supplements and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Prebiotics Ingredients Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Prebiotics Ingredients Market report.

4. High production costs, as a result of the long and well-controlled trials that must be conducted in order to produce prebiotic components, are expected to be a barrier for the Prebiotics Ingredients Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=7481

Segmental Analysis:

1. Inulin segment held the largest share in the Prebiotics Ingredients Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Prebiotics Ingredients Market with a major share of 34.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of prebiotic ingredients, and increasing focus on the research & development to adopt prebiotics ingredients in dietary formulations that offers health benefits.

3. Prebiotic substances are found in over 1,400 foods and beverages. Prebiotic ingredients are being used by manufacturers in a variety of end-use industries to create low-calorie foods, which is fueling prebiotic ingredient growth.

4. Manufacturers in numerous industries are attempting to include natural components into their products since consumers prefer plant-based and natural products. Natural dietary fiber is the principal source of prebiotic compounds. As people become more aware of the negative effects of antibiotics and other chemicals included in processed foods, they consume more prebiotics fibers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prebiotic Ingredients industry are -

1. Cargill Inc

2. DuPont

3. Fonterra

4. BENEO

5. Ingredion

Click on the following link to buy the Prebiotics Ingredients Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=7481

