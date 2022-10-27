Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market is projected to be worth USD 2.97 billion by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market is estimated to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Size develops when fluid builds up in the elastic air sacs of the lungs. These air sacs are known as alveoli. People who have sustained significant injuries or are already critically sick are more likely to develop ARDS.

The most common sign of ARDS is acute shortness of breath, which generally appears within a few hours following infection or damage. Other symptoms of ARDS include difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, disorientation, and excessive tiredness. A characteristic of acute lung damage is hypoxia (ALI).

Market Overview (2022-2030)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2030): 10.9%

• Forecast Market Size (2030): 2.97 Billion

ALI refers to pulmonary radiographic and clinical abnormalities, with ARDH indicating the more severe end of the range. CT scans and other imaging modalities are being utilized more often in the diagnosis and management of ARDS. Lung ultrasonography is another modality that may be utilized as a bedside tool to help in the diagnosis of ARDS.

General supportive measures, ventilation techniques, and suitable underlying disease therapy are all part of ARDS treatment. Throughout ARDS, pharmacological therapies, in addition to basic supportive measures, are commonly considered. Even after more than a decade of research, just a few pharmaceutical treatments for ARDS have developed.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market:

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. The ARDS market has benefited greatly from the outbreak. COVID-19, as one of the major risk factors for the progression of ARDS, has not only increased the number of cases of ARDS but also led to advancements and modifications in therapy and treatment management for ARDS cases due to the large investment of time and resources in the development of a cure and vaccine for COVID-19. This epidemic has also improved public awareness of ARDS, which has contributed to the market's growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments:

The SPER Market Research report seeks to give market dynamics, demand, and supply forecasts for the years up to 2030. This report contains statistics on product type segment growth estimates and forecasts.

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Type:

• Diagnosis

• Imaging testing

• Blood test

• Respiratory

• SPO2 test

• Others

• Treatment

• Mechanical ventilation

• Corticosteroids

• Antiviral medication

• Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

• Tocilizumab

• Others

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Cause:

• Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

• Sepsis

• Inhalation of harmful substances

• Severe pneumonia

• Others

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Device Type:

• Monitoring devices

• Diagnostic devices

• Therapeutic devices

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Injury:

• Brain

• Lungs

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Route of Administration:

• Treatment

• Intravenous

• Intramuscular

• Oral

• Others

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By End-User Industry:

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Home healthcare

• Others

Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Direct tender

• Hospital pharmacy

• Retail pharmacy

• Online pharmacy

The regional segments of the market:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Market Players:

The Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market study provides market data by the competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments, and detailed analysis of key market players such as; Armstrong Medical, ALung Technologies, Inc., Besmed Health Business Corp., BPL medical technologies, Beurer Gmbh, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, EUROSETS, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., NIPRO, Pfizer Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

