Prebiotics Ingredients Market Booms Globally, to Register 6.3% CAGR by 2031: Allied Market Research

Prebiotics Ingredients

Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Application, and Source : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages.

Prebiotics Ingredients Market by Ingredient, Application, and Source: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global prebiotics ingredients market size was valued at $7,198.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,313.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3%from 2022 to 2031.

Prebiotics are carbohydrates that are non-digestible by digestive enzymes and acids, which enhance the growth or activity of beneficial bacteria in human gut. They help to improve the guts barrier function, strengthen the immune system, reduce stomach inflammation, boost overall digestive health, minimize the risk of development of diarrhea, increase the absorption of calcium to improve bone density, and lower the risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Inulin, oligosaccharides, mannan-oligosaccharide (MOS), galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS), fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS), and polydextrose among others are various types of prebiotics ingredients beneficial for human and animal health.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global prebiotics ingredients market growth in 2020. The increased health consciousness and increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of prebiotics has resulted in huge demand for the prebiotics ingredients in the dietary supplements and food and beverages industries.

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market. Furthermore, rising demand for prebiotics ingredients in the emerging nations owing to increased disposable income, improved standards of living, growing burden of lifestyle diseases, and increasing desire for healthy and active lifestyle, is expected to propel the prebiotics ingredients market growth in the future.

The key players profiled in the report include Beneo GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Samyang Genex, Nexira, Beghin Meiji, Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. These market players are constantly involved in various strategies to exploit the prevailing prebiotics ingredients market opportunities.

Key Findings of Study:

By ingredient, the inulin segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to reach $6,799.2 million by 2031.

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

By source, the cereals segment accounted for 38.8% of the total market share in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Japan accounted for 18.1% of the market share in the global market in 2020.

