Insights Into The Global Switching Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the switching equipment market grew from $38.58 billion in 2021 to $42.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The switching equipment market size is expected to grow to $56.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace will led to a rise in the switching equipment global market.

Key Trends In The Switching Equipment Market

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in the switching equipment global market, thus emerging as a major trend for network switches. PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches. PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices. PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient.

Overview Of The Switching Equipment Market

The global switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services. Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general. These are used to build connections between nodes within a network. Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes. The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors, and disconnectors.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By End User: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications

By Application: Enterprise And Industrial Usage, Telecommunication Providers, Servers And Storage Providers

By Geography: The switching equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc, Tellabs, Inc, ADTRAN Inc, Aliathon Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation and BTI.

