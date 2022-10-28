Bioresorbable Polymers Market Leading Companies and Industry Growth 2029 | Evonik Industries AG, Corbion NV
The bioresorbable polymers market is estimated to garner a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2029.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Nester published a report titled “Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029” which delivers detailed overview of the global bioresorbable polymers market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.
The global bioresorbable polymers market is estimated to garner a considerable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2029 owing to the increasing use of these polymers in the healthcare sector. Bioresorbable polymers are biodegradable, and they eventually dissolve in the body, which eliminates the need for a second surgery to remove the implants from the body. Furthermore, the growing patient pool of people suffering from orthopedic or musculoskeletal problems, is estimated to boost the market growth.
The global bioresorbable polymers market is segmented on the basis of application into sutures, orthopedic fixation devices, dental implants, tissue staples, drug delivery devices, and others, out of which, the orthopedic fixation devices segment is foreseen to experience notable growth over the forecast period, on the back of rising incidences of orthopedic ailments, such as, fractures. Moreover, the use of these polymers, reduces the post-surgery complications, especially among the elders, which is estimated to boost the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the dental implants segment is projected to garner a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing dental problems among people, as they are consuming foods high in sugar.
Regionally, the bioresorbable polymers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the advanced healthcare facilities, and high R&D investment in the region. Moreover, presence of medical reimbursement and refund policies, is also estimated to impact the market growth positively. The market in the Europe region, is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, on the back of high geriatric population in the region, combined with improving healthcare sector and rising disposable income. According to the report of the World Bank, over one fifth of the total population, precisely 20.463% population is aged 65 years or above in the European Union.
Growing Application of Bioresorbable Polymers in Healthcare Likely to boost the Market Growth
The use of bioresorbable polymers as tissue staples, implants and drug delivery devices, is rapidly gaining prominence, owing to its biodegradability, which reduces the risk of complications after a surgery. This is estimated to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing cases of such ailments, owing to the increasing global geriatric population, and changing lifestyle, is estimated to promote the market growth.
However, the lack of proper medical facilities in the developing nations is estimated to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global bioresorbable polymers market which includes company profiling of Evonik Industries AG (ETR: EVK), Corbion NV (AMS: CRBN), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH), Foster Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Merck Group (ETR: MRK), Gebrüder Martin GmbH & Co. KG, Polymedicure Ltd. (NSE: POLYMED), Biogeneral, Inc., and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (AMS: DSM). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global bioresorbable polymers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
