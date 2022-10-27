Algae Oil Market Share Worth US$2.2 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth is owing to high after-tax income and health attentiveness. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Algae Oil Market size is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Algae oil can be delineated as oil fabricated from seaweed/marine algae. Algae oil has a variety of applications in animal feeds, nutraceuticals, foods, and medical drugs. Present in algae oil that helps in improving retinitis pigmentosa (vision problem), inflammatory ailments, lower bad cholesterol levels, stabilize blood sugars, and prevent risks of cardiac unrest. The algae oil market outlook is fairly captivating as several life-threatening ailments are roaming around the world. Furthermore, proliferating energy demands, rising health consciousness among people, augmenting purchasing power, ascending demand for dietary supplements, refining retail chains network in low-income countries are factors set to drive the growth of the Algae Oil Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Algae Oil Market highlights the following areas -

Geographically, the North American Algae Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The increasing vegan population, spiking spread of acute and chronic illnesses, high malnutrition cases in Africa and Asia, and broadening demand for the nutritional diet are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Algae Oil Market. Harsh climate conditions are challenging the steady growth of algae and lack of cognizance among consumers living in pastoral areas, and COVID restrictions are the factors said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Algae Oil Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Algae Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Algae Oil Market based on the basis of application can be further segmented into foods, nutraceuticals (dietary supplements, functional food, and medical food), animal feed, biofuels, and others. The food and nutraceutical segment held the largest share in 2021.

Algae Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Algae Oil Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. Offline medium of sales enjoys their wide-ranging presence in both developed and developing countries. Inadequate infrastructure in impoverished has been a blessing in disguise for offline distribution channels. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Algae Oil Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Algae Oil Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high disposable income.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Algae Oil industry are -

1. DIC Corporation

2. Cargill Corporation

3. Bioprocess Algae

4. Alltech Company

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V

