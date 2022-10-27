U.S. Soup Market worth $7,320 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Medicinal Benefits of Consuming Soups to Drive Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The U.S. Soup Market size is forecasted to reach $7,320 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Soups are primarily liquid food, generally served warm or hot or even cold, as per the rising trends in the market. Additionally, soups are made by combining ingredients of various classes such as poultry or vegetables with stock, milk or even water. The preferred variants of soups such as canned and dried are condensed in the case of the former, while the dry soup is available in a form of a dry mix requiring the addition of water or another thinning agent. Moreover, ready-to-drink Soups and Soups in the form of bouillon cubes have been gaining immense market traction in the U.S. owing to the recent pandemic which has resulted in an increased inclination of consumers toward healthy foods. Soups have been linked with better health by adding useful herbs or ingredients such as meat extracts while keeping them free from artificial additives. However, soups have faced considerable heat from market participants owing to high-sodium content in pre-packaged soups leading to critical cardiovascular diseases in the long run. The movement of turning diets to “vegan” based or the alternative “plant-based meat” has allowed the vegetarian soup market to positively benefit. According to Plant Protein Sources, nearly 6% of U.S. consumers are vegan. Interestingly, nearly 39% of consumers claim that they wish to eliminate animal-related food products from their daily diet and tend to follow a flexitarian food model, highly skewed towards vegan options. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The growing trend of various consumers in the United States evaluating and fulfilling their daily dietary requirements has created a positive outlook for the entire soup industry in the country. Before the pandemic, the soup industry's generous leaders were struggling to maintain profitability and generate revenue.

2. To increase consumer interest in health-food items such as soups, marketers have adopted changing trends such as label claims, health claims and sustainable sourcing methods.

3. Furthermore, prior to the pandemic, soups were ideally targeted at the adult and senior population; however, companies have re-evaluated their strategies to address the ever-demanding Gen-Z and millennials as their primary targets, by scrutinizing their primitive marketing techniques to follow current demand scenarios.

4. Consumer buying behaviors have evolved ever since the pandemic came to light. As per a survey from Food Manufacturing, 64% of consumers do not plan to return to their pre-pandemic habits of dining in restaurants, thereby around 61% of those surveyed expressed their interest in ordering from a retail outlet and cooking at home or take-food delivery home.

5. U.S. Soup Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the U.S. Soup Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The U.S. Soup Market based on type can be segmented into Canned/Preserved, Chilled, Dehydrated, Frozen, Instant and UHT. The instant segment held the largest U.S. Soup Market share in 2021 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, as freeze-drying and pre-drying, are opening up a slew of new opportunities in the instant and ready to drink soup market. There has been a significant demand for instant liquid foods over the last few months.

2. The U.S. Soup Market based on ingredients can be segmented into Vegetarian Soups (Tomato, Mushroom, Potato, Onion, Broccoli, Others) Non-Vegetarian Soups (Chicken, Beef, Seafood and Others). The non-vegetarian soup segment held the largest U.S. Soup Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. Food Industry Association in Arlington, Virginia and the American Frozen Food Institute in McLean, Virginia, frozen food sales in the United States climbed by 21% in 2020 as the COVID-19 epidemic drove more people to the frozen food aisle. Despite some increases in online meat sales, supermarkets remain meat powerhouses.

4. Vegetarian and vegan liquid food has become increasingly popular in recent years. In 2027, the global market for meat replacements is estimated to reach $35.5 billion. The growing interest in a healthy lifestyle, government initiatives and big food companies providing plant-based menu alternatives to the public, among other factors, are expected to drive the U.S. Soup industry for vegetarian food products.

5. They're also introducing products with labels and claims like 'low cholesterol,' 'no trans-fat,' 'no artificial colors,' or 'no added monosodium glutamate (No MSG).' As a result of these efforts, the consumption of these products for residential use has steadily increased fueling the U.S. soup market size.

6. Vegetable soups and creams have also gained popularity among U.S. consumers. As per NIH, Vegetable soup sales grew by 5% from 2014, driven by the growing demand for healthy ready-to-drink products and the rise of Veganism.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S. Soup industry are -

1. Campbell Soup Company

2. General Mills, Inc

3. The Kraft Heinz Company

4. Unilever plc

5. Conagra Brands, Inc

