Vision Care Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 4.09% CAGR From 2022-2031

Vision Care Market

Vision Care Market Share 2022

Vision Care Market size was valued at USD 54.38 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 74.95 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.09%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing accessibility to vision care products will boost the market growth

An increase in vision care product adoption has resulted from the increasing awareness of the ocular disease in emerging countries. The acceptance of colored contact lenses for aesthetic purposes has increased in Asia Pacific countries, such as South Korea and Japan. Market demand will also be driven by rising accessibility to spectacles and sunglasses in emerging nations. A rising number of people in emerging nations are spending more on sunglasses. A key driver of the vision care market trend has been the increasing number of people suffering from ocular disorders.

Major companies have developed strategies to capture the North American market, which is fragmented in Asia Pacific and North America. These plans include a stronger focus on product distribution via different channels. These strategic moves can help increase the customer base of developing countries and improve the growth of the vision care market. Globally, the market is expected to grow due to increased brand consciousness. The demand for vision care is expected to grow due to increased knowledge about different types of contact lenses and spectacle lenses.

To get a detailed analysis of other segments, Request For Sample Report: https://market.us/report/vision-care-market/request-sample/

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are Johnson and Johnson, Essilor, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Novartis.

Vision Care Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Vision Care market

Spectacle Lenses
Contact Lenses

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Hospitals
Ophthalmology Clinics
Household

Increased Cataract Cases Will Help the Growth of the Intraocular lenses Segment During the Forecast Period

Globally, there is an increase in the number of cases of cataracts. This will likely boost the intraocular segment. Research articles have shown that the United States and India are the top two countries regarding the number of cataract surgeries annually. This should have positive effects on intraocular lens adoption in vision products. According to the World Health Organization, 51% of blindness worldwide is due to cataracts. There is an increase in cataract cases due to the growing geriatric population. This trend can be observed in both developed as well as developing countries.

In addition, there is rising awareness about cataract disorders in countries like Japan and India. The availability of favorable reimbursement policies drives the market growth. North America will see a growing interest in premier intraocular lenses. The premier intraocular lenses offer better vision than traditional intraocular glasses. The growth in the geriatric population is predicted to affect the vision care industry during the forecast period positively.

Buy The Complete Report to read the analyzed strategies adopted by the top vendors either to retain or gain market share: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=26131

Market restraints on the Vision Care Market

Spectacles distort vision

If the wearer has astigmatism, there may be vision distortion. Astigmatism can also cause difficulty seeing the sides of glasses. The problem tends to worsen with lower eye power. These are all factors that might limit the demand for vision care products.

Contact lenses lead to increased eye infection cases

Dry eye is the biggest problem with contact lenses. Additionally, contact lenses can lead to allergies if they are not kept clean.

In some cases, eye ulcers have been caused by improper contact lens handling. This can be a grave threat to the sales of vision products.

The following are the latest developments in vision care markets:

Alcon announced its acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in August 2022. This would increase its ophthalmic drug portfolio.

Rodenstock bought the leading Spanish lens manufacturer Indo Optical in May 2022. This accelerated Rodenstock’s growth in key market markets.

Contact our Market Specialist Team:

Global Business Development Teams - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Global Market Research Reports, Services and Solutions For Business - Market.us

You just read:

Vision Care Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 4.09% CAGR From 2022-2031

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Optical Biometry Devices Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 5.5% by 2031
At 7.5% CAGR, Digital Printing Technology Market Forecast | Global Insights on Modern Trends till 2031
Digital Marketing Courses Market Growth | Global 2022 - Regional and Development Ideas by 2031
View All Stories From This Author