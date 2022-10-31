Anterior Cruciate Ligament Repair Market Is Anticipated To Register Around ~10% CAGR From 2031

Anterior Cruciate Ligament Repair Market

Global anterior cruciate ligament repair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Anterior Cruciate Ligament Repair Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global anterior cruciate ligament repair market in terms of market segmentation by graft type, application, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global anterior cruciate ligament repair market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.The market is segmented on the basis of application into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, trauma, and others. Out of these, the osteoarthritis segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period on account of the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis amongst the older population. Moreover, growing global geriatric population is also estimated to boost the market growth. The global anterior cruciate ligament repair market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing prevalence of sport injuries, along with the rising cases of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Moreover, the growing awareness amongst the people regarding surgeries, coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure worldwide, is expected to boost the market growth. As per the statistics by the World Bank, 9.856% of the global GDP was spent for healthcare in 2018. On the basis of geographical analysis, the global anterior cruciate ligament repair market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period, on the back of the growing prevalence of sports injuries, along with the surging incidences of bone-related diseases. As per the data by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 18.8% of women above the age of 50 years had osteoporosis of the femur neck or lumbar spine, while the rate for men was just 4.2%, in 2017-18. The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report. In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Prevalence of Bone-Related Injuries and Diseases to fuel the Market GrowthOrthopedic diseases, such as, osteoporosis, and arthritis, increase the risk of fractures. Fracture in knee requires anterior cruciate ligament surgery. As a result, the growing prevalence of these diseases is estimated to boost the market growth.However, high cost of surgeries, and lack of health awareness amongst the older population are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global anterior cruciate ligament repair market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anterior cruciate ligament repair market which includes company profiling ofWright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., DJO, LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. However, high cost of surgeries, and lack of health awareness amongst the older population are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global anterior cruciate ligament repair market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anterior cruciate ligament repair market which includes company profiling of Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., DJO, LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Mylan N.V., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Merck & Co., Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anterior cruciate ligament repair market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 