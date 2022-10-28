The Diamond Oak's Now Offers About 200 Types of Wedding, Anniversary, and Cocktail Rings

In an effort to empower customers with everything their heart desires, an industry leader in jewelry is purchasing jewelry from today’s leading brands.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today that it's now offering approximately 200 types of wedding, anniversary, and cocktail rings.

“We have a wide variety of wedding, anniversary, and cocktail rings that we are sure you will fall in love with,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime.

Mor went on to give a sneak-preview, revealing a small portion of the available rings:

• Tiffany & Co. Platinum Classic Double Mill-Grain 4mm Men's Band Ring

• Tiffany & Co. Platinum Harmony Diamond 0.25 Carats Band Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-platinum-harmony-diamond-0-25-carats-band-ring-size-7-5)

• Tiffany And Co. Platinum Etoile 3 Row Small Micro Pave Diamond Small Band Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-and-co-platinum-etoile-3-row-small-micro-pave-diamond-small-band-ring-size-7)

• Vintage Tiffany And Co. 18k Yellow Gold Platinum Channel Set Round Diamond Engagement Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/vintage-tiffany-and-co-18k-yellow-gold-platinum-channel-set-round-diamond-engagement-ring-2-69cts-fvvs1)

• Tiffany & Co. Soleste Platinum Cushion Diamond Engagement Ring .75cts Total D-E Vvs (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-co-soleste-platinum-cushion-diamond-engagement-ring-75cts-total-d-e-vvs)

• Tiffany And Co. Elsa Peretti Sterling Silver Teardrop Bypass Ring (https://thediamondoak.com/products/tiffany-and-co-elsa-peretti-sterling-silver-teardrop-bypass-ring-size-5)

At The Diamond Oak, Mor said, the company feels that its uncompromising standards of excellence are well-matched by Tiffany’s reputation for perfection. For example, Mor noted that just as Tiffany rejects over 99 percent of the world’s diamonds to ensure their gems are imperfection-free and flawless, The Diamond Oak also believe its guests deserve nothing but the best in jewelry to showcase their love for one another. That is why The Diamond Oak, according to Mor, proudly offers its clients a beautifully curated selection of diamond rings from Tiffany, so they can find the ring that best commemorates their love story.

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

