Insights Into The Global Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the intercoms systems and equipment market grew from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The intercoms systems and equipment market is expected to grow to $4.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Use of IoT based intercom systems is projected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market

Implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) technology based intercoms, have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. LTE is a modern IP communicator, which provides high data for clear voice communication, full HD video streaming and a faster installation of the intercom.

Overview Of The Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market

The intercoms systems and equipment market consist of sales of intercom system devices and related services for usage in electronic communications system that contains circuitry for the purpose of transmitting and receiving audio and/or video transmissions. The intercom system services can be through wireless, wired, video, apartment based, and two ways radios for communication.

Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Audio, Video

• By End-User: Government, Residential, Commercial

• By Technology: IP Based, Analog Based

• By Geography: The global intercoms systems and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Hangzhou Hikvision, Aiphone Corporation, Legrand SA, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Comelit Group S.P.A, Easy gates LLC, Nidac Security Pty Ltd and Zenitel NV, Commax Co ltd.

