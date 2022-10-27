Global GPS Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the GPS equipment market grew from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The GPS equipment market is expected to grow to $2.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Increased use of GPS tracking devices in commercial vehicles contributed to the growth of the GPS equipment market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of GPS equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2793&type=smp

Key Trends In The GPS Equipment Market

The software integrated with GPS trackers has developed rapidly. The use of advanced software can deliver real time data on a specific location. The advanced software has helped improve mapping capabilities and the ability to integrate with resources such as Google Earth and predictive diagnosis.

Overview Of The GPS Equipment Market

The global positioning system (GPS) equipment market consists of sales of global positioning systems equipment and related services by entities that are used for determining the ground position of an object through GPS satellites. GPS is a satellite navigation system that transmits specific signals that allow GPS equipment to decode and measure the exact location of the satellite.

Learn more on the global GPS equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/GPS-equipments-global-market-report

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Data loggers, Data pushers, Data pullers, Covert GPS Trackers

• By End-Use Industry: Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)

• By Application: Road, Aviation, Marine, Location-based services, Surveying and Mapping, Others

• By Geography: The global GPS equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Laird PLC., Tomtom International Bv, Concox Wireless Solution, Xirgo Technologies, Inc., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., and Maestro Wireless Solutions.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of GPS equipment global market. The market report gives GPS equipment global market analysis, GPS equipment global market size, GPS equipment global market growth drivers, GPS equipment global market share, GPS equipment global market segments, GPS equipment global market major players, GPS equipment market growth across geographies, GPS equipment market trends and GPS equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The GPS equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Search, Detection, And Navigation Instruments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/search-detection-and-navigation-instruments-global-market-report

Military Radars Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-radars-global-market-report

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get in touch with us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model