Mobile Battery Market to Undertake Strapping Growth during 2030 | Allied Market Research

Mobile Battery Market

The mobile battery market size was valued at $21.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $38.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile battery market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as owing to rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and featured phones, across the globe. However, high cost & potential risk hazards associated with lithium-ion are the key factors expected to restrain the growth of the market globally. Conversely, higher energy efficiency requirements in technologically updated consumer gadgets are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Mobile batteries are the batteries used to provide electric power to mobile phones for their operations. Mobile phones or smartphones have become the most integral part of everyday life. Mobile phones are not only used for telephonic conversation but also for checking in to places like doctor’s offices, events, movies, and access maps. For using these above-mentioned features, mobile phones must have a longer battery life in one charging cycle. There are different types of battery chemistries used in mobile phones which include lithium-ion, nickel-based, and other batteries. Among these battery types, lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used in mobile phones.

The rise in demand for smartphones from people below the age group of 30 years across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increase in the use of two mobile phones such as smartphones and feature phones among professionals is further anticipated to fuel the global mobile battery market growth from 2021 to 2030. However, the low penetration of smartphones among people with age above 60 and the strong presence of featured phones across the globe are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, high concern toward personal & financial security owing to potential risks in online activities among consumers decreased the demand for smartphones which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the smartphone battery market in the coming years. On the contrary, a rise in R&D activities toward increasing battery life and performance is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the market from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the smartphone segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the consistent growth of smartphones in the global mobile industry owing to the rise in demand for smartphones among the age group of 18 to 30 years for social media, gaming apps, and others. In addition, the rise in the replacement of feature phones with smartphones increases the demand for mobile batteries in this segment and thereby is expected to drive the global mobile battery market during the analyzed time frame.

On the basis of sales channels, the offline segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to key advantages associated with offline distributors such as maintenance & services, replacement, faster problem resolving associated with battery functions, and others. In addition, consumers across the globe are conservative and price-sensitive across sales channels which resulted in driving the trend toward shopping of key mobile accessories such as mobile batteries, covers, and others owing to their faith in the offline platforms.

The global market analysis covers in-depth information on the major mobile battery industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TWS, LG Corporation, Maxell, Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd., Zhuhai CosMX Battery Co., Ltd., TianJin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., and Amperex Technology Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global mobile battery market are DESAY, BYD, EEMB, Zhuhai Coslight Battery, China BAK Battery, ENERDEL, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

- In 2020, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for about 69.75% of the share in the global mobile battery market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the smartphone segment accounted for 82.2% mobile battery market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.4% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global mobile battery market.

- Online is the fastest-growing sales channel segment in the global mobile battery market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021–2030.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.6%, throughout the forecast period.

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global mobile battery market with more than 39.4% of the share, in terms of revenue.

