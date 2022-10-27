Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2022”, the refined petroleum products market grew from $2,311.84 billion in 2021 to $2,725.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The refined petroleum products market is expected to grow to $3,648.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Refineries are increasingly adopting Carbon Capture and Storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere.

Key Trends In The Refined Petroleum Products Market

To reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting gas-to-liquid technology, which produces high-quality petroleum products. Gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel, and waxes. This technology uses natural gas as a substitute for crude oil as gas is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile, and easily affordable. The by- products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless, and contain negligent amounts of impurities.

Overview Of The Refined Petroleum Products Market

The refined petroleum products market consists of sales of refined petroleum products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that convert crude petroleum to refined petroleum products such as gasoline, naphtha, diesel fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas and then sell these refined products. Petroleum refineries are large industrial complexes with extensive pipeline networks carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products between sub-processing units. Revenues in this market represent the value of the different refined petroleum products.

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Other Refined Petroleum Products

• By Fraction: Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils

• By Refinery Type: Integrated Refined Petroleum Product, Non-Integrated Refined Petroleum Product

• By Application: Fuel, Chemical, Others

• By Geography: The global refined petroleum products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP plc, Exxon Mobil, PJSC Lukoil, Chevron, Total SA, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corp, Saudi Aramco, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides refined petroleum products global market overview. The market report gives refined petroleum products global market analysis, refined petroleum products global market size, refined petroleum products global market growth drivers, refined petroleum products market segments, refined petroleum products market major players, refined petroleum products market growth across geographies, and refined petroleum products market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

