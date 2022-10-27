Global Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market Growth Trajectory

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022”, the oil and gas supporting activities market grew from $236.99 billion in 2021 to $272.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oil and gas supporting activities market is expected to grow to $319.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%. The oil and gas supporting activities market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market

Companies providing support activities for oil and gas operations are using rig-less technology to reduce turnaround time for decommissioning of wells. Rig-less P&A refers to decommissioning of oil wells wherein companies need not replace tubes and drill pipes while placing primary or secondary barriers, thus offering significant cost savings over rig-based operations. Also, the equipment used for rig-less P&A can also be operated at a water depth of 1600 feet.

Overview Of The Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Market

The oil and gas supporting activities market consists of sales of support activities for oil and gas operations by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as exploration, drilling, and extraction.

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Well Maintenance, Exploration, Well Developing

• By Drilling Type: Offshore, Onshore

• By End-Users: Crude Petroleum Comprises, Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

• By Geography: The global oil and gas supporting activities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Saipem, Halliburton, Weatherford International plc, Petrofac, Aibel, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., and Trican Well Service Ltd.

Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of oil and gas supporting activities industry. The market report analyzes and oil and gas supporting activities global market forecast market size, oil and gas supporting activities global market growth drivers, oil and gas supporting activities market segments, oil and gas supporting activities global market major players, oil and gas supporting activities global market growth across geographies, oil and gas supporting activities market trends and oil and gas supporting activities market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

