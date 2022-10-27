Global Oil Downstream Products Market Growth Trajectory

Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2022”, the oil downstream products market grew from $2,538.57 billion in 2021 to $3,009.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oil downstream products market is expected to grow to $4,142.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Key Trends In The Oil Downstream Products Market

To reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting the gas to liquid technology which produce high quality petroleum products. Gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high-quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel, and waxes. This technology uses natural gas as a substitute to crude oil as gas and is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile, and easily affordable. The by-products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless, and contain negligent amounts of impurities.

Overview Of The Oil Downstream Products Market

The oil downstream products market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.

Oil Downstream Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Refined Petroleum Products, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease

• By Fraction: Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils

• By Application: Fuel, Chemical, Others

• Subsegments Covered: Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Other Refined Petroleum Products, Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products

• By Geography: The global oil downstream products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP plc, Exxon Mobil, Saudi Aramco, PJSC Lukoil, Chevron, Total SA, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

