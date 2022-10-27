Insights Into The Global IoT Testing Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

IoT Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IoT Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the IoT testing market growth is predicted to reach a value of $0.64 billion in 2021 to $0.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT market share is expected to reach $2.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.0%. Rise in number of IoT (Internet of Things) devices in use increases the need to test the devices which drives the IoT testing market.

Key Trends In The IoT Testing Market

Virtualization for IoT test automation is the trend in the IoT testing market. The challenges in the traditional testing like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking and high-performance deliverable problems can be resolved by virtualization in test automation. It helps in simulating hardware and software and matches the dependency with the real behavior to give proper test results. It speeds up the testing time and reduces the efforts. The sensor, API and service virtualization are some of the components with different roles.

IoT Testing Market Overview

The IoT (internet of Things) testing market consists of sale of testing services. IoT testing services include usability, security, connectivity, performance, regulatory testing, and others. IoT is a system of connected devices which can communicate and interact with each other and can be accessed through internet.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

IoT Testing Market Segmentation

• By Testing Type: Functional Testing, Usability Testing, Security Testing, Compatibility Testing, Performance Testing, Network Testing

• By Testing Tools: Software Tools, Hardware Tools

• By Applications: Connected Cars, Smart Appliances, Smart Energy Meters, Wearable Devices, Smart Healthcare Devices

• By Geography: The global iot testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies, Rapid7, Infosys Limited.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

