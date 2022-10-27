The Doctor's Death Diagnosis - Released October 24, 2022

"The Doctor's Death Diagnosis" is a new book promising alternative health and healing strategies for those who have received a terminal diagnosis. The 252-page book covers a range of self-care, alternative health, and spiritual healing strategies. It is a $2.99 eBook with low-cost PDF and print editions. Kindle and print editions are on Amazon. PDF and standard ePub editions are at the book's website of http://www.thedoctorsdeathdiagnosis.com.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a friend announced in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease (aka ALS) and might only have two years to live, author Edward Palmer started to think. Precisely what did the doctor know? Standard medical treatment protocols limit traditional doctors; most have limited training in self-care, alternative healing, and spiritual healing strategies. The author has over 50 years of experience in these alternative approaches to health and healing. The author's biggest concern was that patients under a doctor's death diagnosis usually follow the doctor's palliative or hospice care to their grave. The author would choose from many existing alternative health strategies to improve his health and effect healing.

Author Edward Palmer said: "Recent news articles are questioning whether there is any remaining trust in the medical industry following the Covid pandemic. Today, the deductible for a family is often over $6700 per year, and health care premiums might be $15,000 or more. It's time for a more cost-effective approach to the family's health. In early 1971, I embarked on such an approach to my health. I emphasized nutraceuticals and self-care over traditional reliance on doctors. I discuss 50 years of alternative health practices in "The Doctor's Death Diagnosis." The book includes a list of "100 Healing Secrets & Tips" that most people do not know. When it comes to an actual death diagnosis, people should know that many alternative approaches exist to healing outside of standardized medical knowledge. Certainly outside of standard allopathic medical treatment modalities."

