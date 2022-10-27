HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong's Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities

A total US$5 million in venture funding and US$210,000 in cash prizes available plus business matching and investment opportunities

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong.

HKSTP will shortlist the top 50 semi-finalists as contestants to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to international investors and corporate partners at the EPiC 2023 event which will be held in Hong Kong in April 2023. All the semi-finalists will have the golden opportunity to secure up to US$5 million investment from the HKSTP Venture Fund and market expansion support in Asia and beyond, plus the chance to win the US$60,000 champion cash prize.

As global venture capital funding tightens, entrepreneurs worldwide are keen to capture genuine growth market opportunities. Hong Kong provides the ideal platform to expand into the vast Asian market, being a gateway to both Mainland China and Asia. As the largest I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong, startups joining EPiC 2023 can fully leverage HKSTP's direct connection to over 1,000 investors and more than 300 corporate partners. The top 50 semi-finalists will reap the benefits from the HKSTP value-added services for six months, even after the competition. These include business matching, investment referral, exclusive membership of a city-wide and cross-industry virtual lab (STP Platform), access to co-working space as well as an extensive talent pool by reaching out to Hong Kong's renowned universities, five of them being ranked in the world's top 100 according to the QS World University Rankings 2023.

Organised by HKSTP, EPiC 2023 is now open for applications in the two competition tracks - FinTech and PropTech - from 26 October 2022 through to 29 December 2022. The finale will take place in April next year at the iconic sky100 venue atop Hong Kong's tallest building, International Commerce Centre, to create a genuine elevator pitch experience for startups.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP said: "Asia is home to over half of the world's consumers and Hong Kong is the ideal springboard for startups seeking expansion in this region rich in diverse growth opportunities. EPiC 2023 is a unique platform that connects entrepreneurs to investors, corporate partners and Hong Kong's biggest innovation and technology ecosystem. By combining these critical factors, HKSTP is providing invaluable support to startups on their growth journey in Hong Kong, China's Greater Bay Area and across Asia, which further reinforces Hong Kong as a leading international I&T hub."

Last year's EPiC attracted a record number of over 600 entries from over 40 countries and cities around the world, all converging with the brightest local talent. HKSTP aims to continue nurturing talent and providing a unique platform for local and international innovators to unlock growth and global opportunities.

Who can apply:

Tech startups that are less than 10 years old

Ideas should focus on one of the TWO technology tracks: FinTech and PropTech

Applications will close on 29 December 2022 at 23:59 (Hong Kong time).

Please visit the website (https://epic.hkstp.org/) for more information on EPiC 2023.

List of awards and prizes



The Top 50 semi-finalists all qualify for a chance to secure up to US$5 million investment by the HKSTP Venture Fund. Award Cash Prize (for each winner) Champion US$60,000 2 Tech Winners

(FinTech / PropTech) US$20,000 Top 10 Finalists US$10,000 Favourite Pitcher US$10,000

