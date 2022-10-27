Diaphragm Pump Market Trends, Active Key Players and Growth Projection Up to 2030 | Allied Market Research

Diaphragm Pump Market

The global diaphragm pump market forecast is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly growing Urbanization and industrialization play vital for every sector and nation since urbanization led to increasing water and wastewater activities which led to an increase in the demand for a diaphragm pump.

A diaphragm pump is a hydraulically or mechanically actuated positive displacement pump that uses a combination of reciprocating action and either a flapper valve or a ball valve to transfer liquids. Diaphragm pumps are self-priming and are ideal for viscous liquids. Virtually all major industries utilize diaphragm pumps which are commonly used to move abrasive fluids, including concrete, or acids and chemicals. They are also common in automobiles and aircraft. In addition, a diaphragm pump is also known as a membrane pump, air-operated double diaphragm pump (AODD) or pneumatic diaphragm pump.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1574

Diaphragm pumps use the up-and-down movement of a cupped, elastic surface to generate liquid flow. This surface, found within the pump, is typically made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Teflon, synthetic rubber, or a similar material. When the surface is pushed into the liquid, it adds pressure and displaces a certain amount of fluid. When it is pulled back from the liquid, it draws in more fluid. The diaphragm pump uses check valves to prevent the backflow of fluid through the entry valve. Diaphragm pumps are highly used as a common site in many industries. There is an extensive number of construction materials available to produce a bewildering number of configurations to accommodate difficult fluids such as corrosive chemicals, volatile solvents, viscous, sticky fluids, shear-sensitive foodstuffs, and pharma product dirty water and abrasive slurry smaller solids, creams, gels, and oils.

Diaphragm pumps are highly used in pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, and other industries. In addition, the rising demand for medicines, gasoline, and other food products across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, the rising demand for diaphragm pumps in government projects may also act as a major opportunity factor for the market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1574

The global diaphragm pump market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end-user, and region. Depending on the mechanism, the market is categorized into air-operated and electrical-operated. On the basis of operation, it is divided into single-acting and double acting. On the basis of discharge pressure, it is classified into up to 80 bars, 80 to 200 bars, and above 200 bars. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into water & wastewater, oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global diaphragm pump market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Dover Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GemmeCotti Srl, Graco Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, LEWA GmbH, Tapflo AB and Xylem.

The global diaphragm pump market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020–2030. The report includes a study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the diaphragm pump market growth.

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1574

Key findings of the study

- On the basis of mechanism, the air-operated segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

- On the basis of operation, the double acting segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

- On the basis of discharge pressure, the up to 80 bars segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-user, the water & wastewater segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.