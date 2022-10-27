The Mortgage Calculator Launches New Company and New Website

The Mortgage Calculator announces the launch of new entity Mortgage Calculator Company LLC as a digital mortgage lender.

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mortgage Calculator has announced it's new entity Mortgage Calculator Company LLC. Using it's proprietary systems, borrowers can apply online with a fully digital 1003 mortgage application which allows borrowers to not only apply online, but upload documents securely, get secure loan updates, and instantly pull their own credit for pre-qualification purposes. Closings can be completely virtual, allowing borrowers to complete the mortgage or refinance process entirely from the comfort of their home! Borrowers can get a mortgage rate quote instantly using the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

Loan Officers are empowered by using the Mortgage Calculator platform which provides their clients with the best loan programs and technology in the industry. In addition to having great rates on conventional loans, Mortgage Calculator specializes in Non-QM mortgage products such as DSCR loans, Bank Statement loans, and Fix and Flip loans.

Mortgage Calculator allows loan officers to send their clients instant quotes via text message and email so borrowers can quickly have as much information as possible on the loan scenarios they may qualify for. Whether it is an investor looking for a DSCR program or a conventional borrower, Mortgage Calculator Company LLC enables loan officers to provide what their client needs in a seamless process with top of the industry technology.

