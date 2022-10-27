Craig Sylves's newly released "Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son" is an enjoyable and warm message of promise for those entering adulthood

"Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son" from Christian Faith Publishing author Craig Sylves is an encouraging collection of advice meant to be passed from one generation to the next to aid in the transition to the complexities of adult life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son": an uplifting and enjoyable read. "Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son" is the creation of published author Craig Sylves, who has led a very active and varied life. Eagle Scout, Sunday school teacher, ordained deacon, college degree, soccer player, soccer coach, mountain hiker, extensive traveler throughout the US and Europe, long-distance runner (over 250 races), downhill skier, holder of six professional designations in insurance and risk management, partner in an insurance agency and two travel agencies, author of insurance articles for a local business publication, fifth-degree black belt, karate instructor for forty years teaching over two thousand students, guest lecturer at Penn State University regarding safety and risk management concepts, safety inspector all over the country, and an avid reader—especially biblical history.

Sylves shares, "On my thirty-third birthday I received the greatest gift anyone can receive—the birth of my son. He is my one and only, so I refer to him as 'my favorite son' and he refers to me as 'his favorite father.' Good combination.

"As he was growing up, I would ask him to do something, and as a good child, he always asked why. At some point in time, I got tired of all the why questions and just said, 'Because it is in the adult handbook.' He obviously had no clue what this was, and to be honest, I didn't either, but I explained he would get a copy of it on his eighteenth birthday. Over time it became a bit of a joke with him saying, 'Yeah, I know, it is in the adult handbook.' My mother-in law told me that after all these years of talking about this book, I had better write it. I did and gave it to him on his eighteenth birthday.

"We had a lot of fun with this over the years. My little boy is now thirty-seven with a beautiful four-year-old daughter. Even though this book was written for my son, everything I have written applies to everyone. I hope you will think about writing a book for your child(ren). It is very rewarding for all."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Craig Sylves's new book will bring helpful guidance and a sense of understanding as readers set out to embark on a new stage in life.

Sylves's love for his son is apparent within the pages of this lighthearted message of encouragement, faith, and family values.

Consumers can purchase "Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Adult Handbook: Lessons of a Father for His Favorite Son," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing