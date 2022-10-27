Jeff Stull's newly released "Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)" is an engaging collection of anecdotes meant to inspire

"Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Stull is an enjoyable selection of personal stories that examine faith, family, doing what is right, and so much more.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)": a humorous and inspiring selection of personal testimonies. "Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)" is the creation of published author Jeff Stull, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from Liberty University with a degree in theology and an emphasis in biblical studies.

Stull shares, "Every single one of us has done stupid things—things we regret. There are some who have done really stupid things. It's safe to say we have all been an idiot some time in our lives. God says a sin is a sin; there is no difference in a little white lie or murder. (By the way, there is no such thing as a little white lie; it's just a lie.) God can use whoever He wants to spread His message of love. I tell you some of the idiotic things I did. I tell you some of the idiotic things my friends did. But after all of that was done, God used each and every one of us for the greatest good of mankind.

"Paul is one of my favorite people of the Bible. Now, this guy did some very idiotic things. This guy should have won the award for the worst idiot. Paul, when he was called Saul, would go out and find Christians and kill them. You have to admit that's bad. God changed his heart. God opened his eyes to a much better way of life; it was the Christian life.

"Today's world makes us believe we can do what we want, with little or no consequences. This is simply not true. We may get away with doing bad in this lifetime, but God's judgment day will be a different story. God can use anyone He wants. He can even use an idiot like me, and if He can use me, then He can use an idiot like you too. The thing is, we have to be obedient. We have to quit looking at what we want and look for what God wants from us."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Stull's new book brings an affable approach to learning one's connection with God and His plan.

Consumers can purchase "Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Can God Use an Idiot like Me? (To Spread His Message of Love)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

