Dr. Kenneth Barbour's newly released "The Servant of All" is an encouraging memoir that explores the author's journey

"The Servant of All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kenneth Barbour is a thoughtful reflection on the key moments and determination that have led the author to a life of success and fulfillment once only dreamed of.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Servant of All": a reflective autobiographical work that shares a message of hope. "The Servant of All" is the creation of published author Dr. Kenneth Barbour, the tenth out of thirteen children born to a Pittsburgh coal miner whose mother performed domestic work. Despite growing up poor and suffering from racial discrimination on a daily basis, his parents always taught their children to never harbor hatred in their hearts. Dr. Barbour states that this lesson has enabled him to not only succeed in life, but also strive to touch hearts and lives of all races of people throughout his lifetime. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior after high school graduation. In the years that followed, he earned a master's degree in Christian ministry, a master's degree in elementary education, principal certification, and PhD in educational leadership. Dr. Barbour's degrees qualified him to serve in many different capacities, such as pastor, president of a citywide Bible school, supervising elder (over the denominational churches), teacher, principal, and school superintendent. He was also afforded the opportunity to work with a variety of different people from lower class, inner-city residents to upper-class suburbia. After forty years of service in the public school system, Dr. Barbour retired and accepted a position as principal of a predominantly upper-middle-class Christian academy for twelve years, and that is when he made the difficult decision to retire completely. Still eager to impact the lives of others and help them succeed as he has, he now spends his time teaching English as a second language at his daughter's piano and tutoring center. In addition, he serves as mentor to principals of two Christian schools on a needed basis.

Dr. Barbour shares, "It is a journey of how one man beat the odds to become teacher, principal, school superintendent, short-term missionary to Africa, pastor, community leader, and influential servant of God. How familial love and cooperation, parental example, hard work, and a life of dedication to loving and serving Jesus Christ can triumph over racial discrimination, poverty, and difficult beginnings. A man who had a myriad of education and religious experiences and qualifications. These included fifty years of distinguished service in public and Christian ministry. A man who received accolades of being honored by the US Department of Education for exemplary performance and leadership in schools and community, earned the Blue Ribbon School Award, and Urban Heroes Award that honors residents who serve with distinction behind the scenes in an urban setting and Professional Man of the Year award. A testimony reinforcing the belief that 'all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them' (Walt Disney). About hope and the fact that the American Dream is not only still alive but also achievable. To bring hope, inspiration to rise above, and to love in the midst of any circumstance, create a legacy putting needs of others first, and helping people develop and perform as highly as possible. Despite a humble background, and limited resources and opportunities, the story demonstrates how ordinary people can achieve extraordinary success. It dispels the myth that people do well in life only if they are from privileged backgrounds. It is a lesson to us that though our environment helps shape us, we are not defined by it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kenneth Barbour's new book provides an uplifting message that, regardless of initial circumstance, chasing one's dreams is vital.

Dr. Barbour brings readers an inspiring message within the pages of this compassionate and inspiring reflection on life.

