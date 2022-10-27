Author Eugene Pierson's new book "Travis the Rescue Cat" is a playful tale of a rescued cat who has a delightful life with his new forever family

Recent release "Travis the Rescue Cat" from Page Publishing author Eugene Pierson is an endearing children's tale of a happy cat who lives a comfortable and joyful life with his forever family.

PALMETTO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eugene Pierson, a Nebraska native and U.S. Navy Veteran has completed his new book "Travis the Rescue Cat": an endearing children's tale.

Travis is a rescue cat who lives a happy life with his forever family. Travis loves pets and fish pate and spending time in his cozy home.

Published by Page Publishing, Eugene Pierson's delightful tale combines rhythmic word patterns with vibrant illustrations to paint an exquisite picture of Travis the cat's happy life.

Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Travis the Rescue Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

