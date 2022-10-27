Gerald House DBA's newly released "Investing in a Secular World: Discovering Biblical Truths About Money" is a unique and engaging discussion of finance

"Investing in a Secular World: Discovering Biblical Truths About Money" from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald House DBA is a creative resource for learning an alternative view of making investment decisions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Investing in a Secular World: Discovering Biblical Truths About Money": a fascinating discussion of investment practices with a spiritual basis. "Investing in a Secular World: Discovering Biblical Truths About Money" is the creation of published author Gerald House DBA, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has enjoyed life as a serial entrepreneur and has been involved in investment management for over twenty years. House is the current owner of Lifestyle Financial Services, a Christian financial advisory firm that specializes in Christian Financial Planning and Biblically Responsible Investing. He is a veteran who served his country as an Army Civil Engineer Officer in the National Guard and retired with over twenty years of service.

House shares, "What would your financial life look like if you managed your money and investments according to God's playbook—the Bible?

"We can spend most of our life trying to manage our finances from a secular viewpoint. However, this type of money survival will inevitably lead to frustrations and disappointments. Alternatively, we can follow the financial plan God has already blessed us with found in the Bible. Step out in faith and let Dr. Gerald House guide you through the maze of secular financial advice that often conflicts with God's plan, to a biblical awareness that will provide a solid financial foundation for you and your family. Embrace God's instructions on money and investing to live a life filled with contentment and gratification.

"For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost, whether he has enough to finish it—lest, after he has laid the foundation, and is not able to finish, all who see it begin to mock him, saying, 'This man began to build and was not able to finish'? (Luke 14:28–30)

"God wants us to prosper and live a life without struggling to meet our financial obligations.

"He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things? (Romans 8:32 NKJV)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald House DBA's new book will bring a fresh perspective to planning one's financial future.

House draws from his doctoral study to present readers with an informative and encouraging study of investment strategy.

