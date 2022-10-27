Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 29% Rate

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022”, the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.65 billion in 2020 to $6.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market growth is expected to reach $15.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.60%. The increasing data security concerns are expected to drive the growth of the enterprise file synchronization and sharing market in the coming years.

Key Trends In The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market

The introduction of machine learning technology for data security is shaping the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market. Machine learning has emerged as a critical tool in the field of data security. Through pattern detection, real-time cybercrime tracking, and extensive penetration testing, machine learning proactively stamps out cyber threats and strengthens security infrastructure. Major companies operating in the Enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) sector are focusing on machine learning technology to protect EFSS-stored data from ransomware and breaches.

Overview Of The Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market consists of sales of enterprise file synchronization and sharing services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve content management, collaboration, and secure file sharing among employees. Enterprise file sync-and-share is a service that enables users to preserve files in the cloud or on-premises storage and subsequently access them on their desktops and mobile devices. They use file synchronization, or copying, to save files in an authorized data repository, which can subsequently be accessed remotely by employees using EFSS-compatible PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Segmentation

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By End-User: BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Others

• By Geography: The global enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Citrix Systems, Blackberry, Syncplicity by Axway, Egnyte, Nextcloud, OpenText, Box, Microsoft Azure, Dropbox Inc

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) global market forecast, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) global market analysis and an overview of enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) global market. The market report analyzes enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) global market size, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) global market growth drivers, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market segments, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market major players, enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market growth across geographies, and enterprise file synchronization and sharing (efss) market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

