Author Sandra Ihle's new book "Foofi's Wonderful Christmas" is a charming children's tale celebrating the magic of Christmas for a young boy and his tiny pup

Recent release "Foofi's Wonderful Christmas" from Page Publishing author Sandra Ihle is a sweet holiday story following a young family as they excitedly prepare for Christmas. Three-year-old Patrick hopes that Santa will bring a special treat for his puppy Foofi; will Patrick's Christmas dreams come true?

VIROQUA, Wis., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sandra Ihle has completed her new book "Foofi's Wonderful Christmas": an endearing sequel to her earlier tale, "Where's Foofi?", and an entertaining story for children of all ages.

Christmas can be a time of magic.

And this Christmas, Patrick, his parents, and his faithful friend, Foofi, believed.

Published by Page Publishing, Sandra Ihle's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Foofi's Wonderful Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing