If the Funniest Stories Are the Ones We Remember, Then Why Not Use Them to Teach?

Xulon Press presents practical instruction with plenty of humor thrown in.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mark S. Cloer shares his hilarious personal experiences in Learning to Hunt ($18.99, paperback, 9781662860621; $8.99, e-book, 9781662860638).

Cloer tends to be a do-it-yourself kind of a guy by nature, but when he decided to teach himself how to hunt, the results could have been disastrous. Thankfully, he was often able to see them as humorous, and he is now willing and able to use them as lessons to teach others.

"My target audience is outdoorsmen, or those who aspire to become so. Mainly young fathers hoping to get or keep their sons interest in the sportsman's way of life," said Cloer.

Mark S. Cloer is a licensed boat captain and avid scuba diver. He studied history, geology and political science in college and has spent most of his career owning and operating his own businesses. When he is not hunting or writing, Cloer does underwater consulting work for marinas.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Learning to Hunt is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

