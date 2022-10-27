Lydia Y. Pope Burden's new book "Free Land for Sale!" is a thought-provoking play about education, bringing light to controversial topics, and agreeing to disagree

Recent release "Free Land for Sale!" from Page Publishing author Lydia Y. Pope Burden is a play about true and honest discussion. Christian is an adult continuing education instructor at a low-income school who wants to make a real difference. Every morning he informs and leads his class in a dialogue about important controversial topics, such as slavery, Jim Crowe, and civil rights.

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lydia Y. Pope Burden, a veteran and community volunteer with a passion for writing, has completed her new book "Free Land for Sale!": a potent and absorbing play about the importance of education and the power of open communication.

"When was the last time someone discussed Billie Holiday or Dorothy Dandridge in a classroom?" asks author Lydia Y. Pope Burden. "Christian and his eight students embark on various controversial topics, such as political views and social views. These topics are often considered taboo, but that's exactly why Christian wanted to tackle these subjects in his adult continuing education class. Are we openly ready to discuss and agree to disagree? There is always more than one way to see a situation. Tempers will rise, and personalities will show truth. Life is not just about your perspective; open your minds to other possibilities and experiences."

Published by Page Publishing, Lydia Y. Pope Burden's gripping tale finds readers in the adult continuing education classroom of Christian Barns, a college professor who just landed his first teaching job. His class consists of mostly low-income students struggling to get by. Wanting to make a difference in their lives, Christian pulls stories from American history that could help them contextualize their situations. From slavery to the War on Drugs, Christian leads his classroom of eight in passionate discussion about the issues that truly affect them, past and present.

Burden says that her goal for this play is to "evoke thought and self-evaluation. We are our brothers' keepers." In today's world, it can be difficult to hold meaningful debates and spread awareness of significant topics. "Free Land for Sale" shows readers the positive and powerful effects of honest communication amongst peers.

