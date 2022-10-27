Submit Release
Are Your Beliefs About Salvation Founded In the Bible, Or In Man's Teaching?

Xulon Press presents a controversial look at the topic of salvation.

LILBURN, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Randy Chesler addresses some common misperceptions in The Untold Truth About Salvation: What You Don't Hear in Churches ($17.99, paperback, 9781662860843; $8.99, e-book, 9781662860850).

Chesler was raised in church and believed he had a clear idea of what salvation was and what it meant. As he carried out his personal Bible studies, however, he found that what he had been taught in church did not always line up with what he was reading in Scripture. In this book, he invites readers to stop ignoring the questions that nag at them and start addressing those puzzling mysteries.

"[This book] takes you on a journey, from Genesis to Revelation, challenging everything you thought you knew about God and the Bible. This controversial outlook explores the real truth behind God's ultimate plan of salvation," said Chesler.

Randy Chesler is a professional accountant, as well as a musician and a writer when he finds the time.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.The Untold Truth About Salvation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

