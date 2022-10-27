Andrew Jollymore's newly released "Born to be Knighted: The Red Army" is an exciting fantasy tale that takes readers on a journey across time

"Born to be Knighted: The Red Army" from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Jollymore is a fun and exhilarating adventure that will stir the imagination as an unexpected quest unfolds filled with danger, love, and chivalry.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Born to be Knighted: The Red Army": a captivating science fiction experience. "Born to be Knighted: The Red Army" is the creation of published author Andrew Jollymore, a dedicated husband and father who was born and raised in a small town north of Toronto, Canada.

Jollymore shares, "Jessie exited the forest onto his dad's field. The sight before him left him standing still in shock. Instead of a field full of corn, he was seeing soldiers all standing in a line facing him, with many tents and campfires spread over the land. He always had an imagination and had adventures with it, but this was too real. No one moved, but a sound from the forest drew his attention. Clutching his backpack full of books, he watched a trail of fire coming toward him; and then men with swords and men on horseback, all burning red, went past him to the soldiers that stood nearby. Just then one of these burning soldiers drove a burning axe into his backpack and sent him flying. Was this the end of Jessie or just the beginning of the greatest adventure he would ever experience?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Jollymore's new book will delight the imagination as readers race to see what awaits Jessie in the coming battles.

Jollymore presents a compelling flagship novel that will thrill readers with a passion for action, adventure, and fantasy realms.

