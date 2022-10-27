Ellen Kolman's newly released "Seeds of Sunshine" is a charming story of friendship and the power of forgiveness

"Seeds of Sunshine" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellen Kolman is a sweet tale of a grandmother's connection with a special grandson facing a challenging time at school.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeds of Sunshine": a delightful opportunity to discuss how to overcome bullying. "Seeds of Sunshine" is the creation of published author Ellen Kolman, who has taught and entertained children in both church and Christian school settings. Kolman currently resides in Ashtabula, Ohio, with her husband, Andy, and teaches kindergarten and first grade. Together, she and her husband have five grown children and two grandchildren.

Kolman shares, "Every Tuesday, Sunshine visits his Grammy. When classmates use mean words and hurt Sunshine's feelings, Grammy takes him on a nature walk where a cocoon and dandelion puffs provide lessons in Jesus's love and forgiveness. Will Sunshine choose to forgive his classmates?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellen Kolman's new book brings an important message to young readers that encourages the idea of spreading love, forgiveness, and trusting in God.

Kolman shares a heartwarming story for the encouragement and spiritual guidance of young readers.

