Constellation Research Announces Winners of 2022 SuperNova Awards

Global Teams Recognized for Stunning Digital Initiatives, Utilizing Innovative Technologies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Research, Inc. today announced the winners of its 12th annual SuperNova Awards, a prestigious recognition for teams building innovative and disruptive programs to create business transformation. The winners were announced at the company's annual conference Connected Enterprise on October 26.

"Trends and technology innovations constantly evolve, so our SuperNova Award program also evolves each year, with changes such as this year's introduction of an 'ESG and Sustainability' category," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "We thank those who submitted the more than 200 nominations received for this year's awards across nine categories of innovation."

Digital change continues to dominate the agenda of the global C-suite. Organizations across all industries and geographic settings recognize that they must make deeper investments to create real impact. This year's SuperNova winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who overcame significant hurdles amidst rising inflation, a looming recession and a post-pandemic environment. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implementing novel initiatives, and delivering proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

"This year's SuperNova winners highlight the best of the best in business transformation," noted R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "The common elements of success are a big picture view of the art of the possible, the focus on cultural change, and the wherewithal to drive quantifiable business change."

2022 SuperNova Award Winners

AI & Augmented Humanity

Zeelandia Group

Data to Decisions

Stanford Medicine

Digital Safety, Governance & Privacy

Indicio

ESG & Sustainability

Alpha Ori Technologies

Future of Work: Employee Experience

Confluence Health

Future of Work: Human Capital Management

Dussmann Group

Marketing Transformation

Savitude, Inc.

Next-Generation Customer Experience

Casabaca Toyota

Tech Optimization & Modernization

GE Aviation

The SuperNova Award winners were selected by a combination of industry judging and public polling. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2022.

###

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Media Contact

Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 414-254-3525, elle@constellationr.com

Twitter

SOURCE Constellation Research