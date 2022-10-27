Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRASS) Global Market Estimated To Grow At 40% Rate

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRASS) Global Market Report 2022”, the disaster recovery as a service (draas) market growth is predicted to reach a value of $5.79 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market is expected to reach $26.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.90%. The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market.

Key Trends In The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRASS) Market

Due to rise in the number of cyber threats, companies started using AI and Machine Learning in DRaaS solutions to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations. These learning algorithms can automatically perform proactive recoveries, eliminating outages before they are detected. For example, Unitrends, a US-based company offers a variety of business continuity and backup services. The company has developed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its services which runs during every backup in order to identify backups that are affected by ransomware. Once data threats are identified, the company with the help of AI and new technologies immediately informs about the same making data more secure.

Overview Of The Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRASS) Market

The disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market report consists of sales of cloud based disaster recovery as a services for protecting applications and data from the disruption caused due to disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity in any event of system failure. Some features of these solutions are hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, and cross-platform health monitoring.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service Type: Backup & Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection

• By Application: Banking, Financial services and insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing And Logistics, Education

• By Deployment Model: Premises-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud

• By Size of Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

• Cloud Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

• By Geography: The global disaster recovery as a service (draas) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon Web Services; IBM Corporation; Cisco SystemsInc.; Microsoft Corporation; Citrix Systems; iland Internet Solutions; Cable & Wireless Communications Limited; SunGard Availability Services

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRASS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides disaster recovery as a service (draas) market analysis, disaster recovery as a service (draas) market forecast, and an overview of disaster recovery as a service (draas) market.

