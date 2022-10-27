Insights Into The Global Cybersecurity Services Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2022”, the cybersecurity services market share is predicted to reach a value of $72.92 billion in 2021 to $81.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cybersecurity services market growth is expected to increase to $127.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.80%. The increasing instances of massive cyber-attacks are a key factor driving the growth of the cybersecurity services market.

Key Trends In The Cybersecurity Services Market

Leveraging AI, machine learning, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense is a key trend in the cybersecurity services industry. Cybersecurity vendors integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning principles into their solutions to tackle crucial hyper-connected workplace risks, with quicker identification, prevention, and responsiveness capabilities, the advances in technology, such as AI and machine learning, turn the tables against cybercrime. Vade Secure is one of the world's largest e-mail security firms, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to defend more than 600 million mailboxes in 76 countries from a range of attacks comprising spear phishing, ransomware, and malware.

Overview Of The Cybersecurity Services Market

The cybersecurity services market consists of sales of cybersecurity services that are used in IT and telecommunications and other industries. Cybersecurity refers to the collection of technologies, processes, and practices designed to secure networks, computers, software, and data against online attacks, destruction, or data theft. Cybersecurity can also be identified as the security of information technology.

• By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others

• By User Type: Large enterprises, Small & medium enterprises

• By Industry Verticals: Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Public sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global cybersecurity services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Oracle, Trend Micro., Cyber Ark Software Ltd., FireEye Inc., Imperva Inc

