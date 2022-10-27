Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS)?

An oil and gas pipeline leak detection system (LDS) is a system used to detect leaks in pipelines. LDS systems are designed to detect small leaks in pipelines that are difficult to detect using other methods. LDS systems can be used to monitor both aboveground and underground pipelines.

LDS systems typically use sensors to detect leaks. Sensors can be placed either on the ground or in the air. Ground-based sensors are usually buried next to the pipeline and use pressure sensors to detect leaks. Air-based sensors are placed above the pipeline and use acoustic sensors to detecting leaking sounds.

Once a leak is detected, an alarm is sounded so that corrective action can be taken. In some cases, the LDS system may automatically shut down the pipeline to prevent further damage.

LDS systems are an important part of pipeline safety. They help ensure that leaks are quickly detected and repaired, preventing environmental damage and costly repairs.

Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The oil and gas pipeline leak detection system (LDS) market is expected to grow from USD 1585.27 Million in 2021 to USD XX Million by 2028, at a CAGR of XX%. The growth of the LDS market is driven by the increasing demand for energy and the need for improved safety and security of pipelines. In addition, the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding pipeline safety is another major factor driving the growth of this market.

The global oil and gas pipeline industry has been experiencing several difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a weak global economic outlook. As a result, delaying financial investment decisions (FIDs), reducing capital expenditures, and halting avoidable projects have become the norm for several pipeline operators in order to survive and endure the current economic crisis. The majority of pipeline operators have delayed (final investment decision) FIDs for upcoming projects as one of their primary loss-controlling measures. The FID for the Driftwood Pipeline, originally anticipated for 2020, has been pushed back to 2021 as its developer, Tellurian Investments Inc., has struggled to secure financing partners for the entire project. Similarly, Phillips 66 Partners, one of the joint developers of the Ace pipeline, delayed FID on this project, which is likely to delay the project's 2020 start date by a couple of years.

Segments:

There are three main segments in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection system market:

By Type:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Internal v/s External:

Internal

External

By Internal Leak Detection Method:

Mass Volume Balance

Negative Pressure Wave

Pressure Point Analysis

Real Time Transient Monitoring (RTTM)

By External Leak Detection Method:

Fiber Optic Leak Detection

Liquid Sensing Cable

Vapor Sensing Cable

Acoustic Emission

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By End Use:

Buried Pipelines

Subsea Pipelines

Refinery/Petrochemical Complex

Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection system (LDS) market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for energy and the need for improved safety standards in the oil & gas industry.

Also, the global market is driven by factors such as rising natural gas production, expanding oil and gas product trade, a growing pipeline infrastructure, and corresponding regulatory policies. In addition, the increasing expenditures of pipeline companies on the maintenance of ageing pipelines in the countries and the expanding role of the government in encouraging the use of leak detection methods to prevent catastrophic leakage are driving the market growth.

Additionally, government regulations and policies promoting the use of LDSs are also expected to drive market growth. However, high installation and maintenance costs are some of the major restraints hampering market growth.

Regional Outlook:

The LDS market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2028. The major factors driving the growth of the market are:

The increasing regulations and standards for pipeline safety.

Growing environmental concerns.

Advancement in leak detection technologies.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

In this section, we profile some of the key players in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection system (LDS) market. We have provided a brief overview of each company, their key products and services, and their major markets.

Some of the key players profiled in this report include

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Xylem Inc.

PSI AG

Perma-Pipe

Schneider Electric

Teledyne FLIR

Emerson,

Schlumberger

SENSIT Technologies

Key Questions Answered In This Report

Covid 19 impact analysis on global Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Oil And Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System (LDS) across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Product Overview

4. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: An Analysis

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Market Indicators

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2018-2028

4.3 Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Growth and Forecast

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market

5. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Segmental Analysis

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Segmentation, By Equipment

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Equipment (2021 & 2028)

5.3 By Thermal Imaging, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.4 By Flow Meters, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.5 By Pressure Sensors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.6 By Fiber Optics, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.7 By Acoustic Sensors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

5.8 By Software Sensors, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Segmentation, By Application

6.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market, By Application (2021 & 2028)

6.3 By Offshore, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

6.4 By Onshore, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2028

7. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Region (2021 & 2028)

…………..Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

